Europa League draw: Celtic handed difficult assignments

Europa League draw: Celtic handed difficult assignments

Celtic players celebrate after the Europa League play-off success over AZ Alkmaar.

Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 12:19

Celtic have been handed a difficult assignment as the Europa League draw has been made.

The Scots are in Group G with Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis and Ferencvaros.

The group stage kicks off on September 16, with the schedule due in the next 24 hours, with the final set to be at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Sevilla.

Premier League side West Ham also know their opponents for their first European campaign in 15 years.

The Hammers lost in Europa League qualifying in 2015/16 and 2016/17, but have not been in a main competition since the 2006/07 UEFA Cup, where they went out in the first round.

David Moyes’ men have been drawn against Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna in Group H.

Their toughest test will likely be Zagreb, who beat Tottenham in last season’s round of 16.

Leicester, who missed out on Champions League qualification on the final day of last season, are back in the Europa League for the second year running, having been knocked out in the last 32 in 2020/21.

The Foxes face Napoli, Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw in Group C.

Rangers are back in this competition after failing to make it through the Champions League qualifiers.

They were controversially beaten by Slavia Prague last season and they will return to the Czech Republic capital, having been drawn in Group A against Lyon, Sparta Prague and Brondby.

UEFA is reviewing whether away fans will be able to travel, with qualifying fixtures across all three club competitions watched by home fans only.

More in this section

Highly-rated Irish youngster Joe Hodge joins Wolves Highly-rated Irish youngster Joe Hodge joins Wolves
Liam Scales 26/8/2021 Ireland's 'next man in' Liam Scales completes move to Celtic
Tottenham Hotspur v Pacos de Ferreira - UEFA Europa Conference League - Play-offs - Second Leg - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Harry Kane begins rebuilding Tottenham bridges with brace in Pacos victory
#celtic
Republic of Ireland v Andorra - UEFA Under-17 European Championship Qualifier

Brighton's rising star Evan Ferguson among the six players get first Republic of Ireland U21 call up

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up