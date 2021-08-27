Highly-rated Irish youngster Joe Hodge joins Wolves

The midfielder – named City’s Scholar of the Year in 2019 – switches Premier League clubs with a view to improving his prospects of a first-team breakthrough
Highly-rated Irish youngster Joe Hodge joins Wolves

Joe Hodge

Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 10:36
John Fallon

Wolves have snapped up highly-rated Irish teen Joe Hodge from Manchester City on a three-year deal.

The midfielder – named City’s Scholar of the Year in 2019 – switches Premier League clubs with a view to improving his prospects of a first-team breakthrough.

Manchester-born Hodge, 18, has been long marked out for full international honours with Ireland. Senior boss Stephen Kenny had floated the prospect of fast-tracking him into the senior ranks amid continued interest from England.

Leading English FA coaches continue to monitor the playmaker’s international status but the former FAI U17 Player of the Year has so far pledged his commitment to the country he declared for through his Dublin-born paternal grandmother Bernadette Hanlen.

Last season the youngster spent time on loan at League of Ireland side Derry City, but a back injury prevented him making an appearance and he returned to Manchester for treatment.

Having worked with Hodge at a young age while at City, Wolves technical director Scott Sellars knows the quality Hodge will add to James Collins’ U23 side.

Joe Hodge
Joe Hodge

He said: “I’ve known Joe a long time, he has a good pedigree and had a good education at City and at international level, and we think we can continue his development at Wolves.

“He’s coming in with an injury so won’t be fit straight away – we knew that, but he’s got a lot of quality, a great personality, he’s an intelligent footballer, a good passer of the ball and breaks things up – he’s somebody with a lot of potential.

“You look at every avenue to find a talented player, whether he’s nine or 18, it doesn’t matter, you’re always looking for talent to bring in. A lot of our under-18s are going out on loan, so the position Joe plays, we had an opportunity to bring someone in and there is a clear pathway in that position.”

Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford is a fan of the playmaker – calling up him for a training camp earlier this year – but could name him in his squad today for the opening for the Euro 2023 opening qualification double-header in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Luxembourg on September 3 and September 7 respectively if he's back fully fit after his injury.

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Pacos de Ferreira - UEFA Europa Conference League - Play-offs - Second Leg - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Harry Kane begins rebuilding Tottenham bridges with brace in Pacos victory
Celtic make hard work of Europa League progress at AZ Alkmaar Celtic make hard work of Europa League progress at AZ Alkmaar
Peterborough United v Cardiff City - Sky Bet Championship - Weston Homes Stadium Cardiff regular Joel Bagan switches international allegiance to Ireland
#premier league#republic of ireland mnt
Liam Scales 26/8/2021

Ireland's 'next man in' Liam Scales completes move to Celtic

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up