Callum Robinson sidelined with Covid-19 again and set to miss Ireland's trip to Portugal

It is the third time Covid is set to rule in-form striker Robinson out of Ireland duty
West Bromwich Albion's Callum Robinson. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 20:34
John Fallon

Callum Robinson’s bad luck with Covid-19 has struck again and it is likely to rule him out of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier in Portugal next Wednesday.

The striker’s club West Bromwich Albion confirmed tonight that the in-form striker has been sidelined by the virus.

A statement prior to their Carabao Cup game against Arsenal read: "The gaffer has confirmed David Button and Callum Robinson miss out on tonight’s game having contracted COVID-19. Both players will complete a period of self-isolation at home.” 

Robinson – who scored in the Baggies’ first three Championship games – missed last November’s internationals against England, Wales, and Finland after testing positive for the virus.

He was also deemed a close contact of a confirmed case a month earlier – putting him out of the Uefa Nations League matches against Finland and Wales.

Robinson was favourite to lead the line in Faro but will be doing well to be available for the home match against Serbia on September 7, the last of a triple-header.

