Andy Boyle wants action over contracts at Dundalk

Andy Boyle has urged Dundalk’s American owners to secure their core group of players on new contracts sooner rather than later.

Off-field chaos invariably seeps into the dressing-room and the Lilywhites’ plummet to second-bottom in the Premier Division — the relegation play-off position — highlights the mess the club finds itself in.

Last year’s meek title defence was rescued by their march into the Europa League Conference group stages but there’ll be no repeat of that salvation after elimination by Vitesse Arnhem in the second round.

Their other reprieve from the turmoil under the reign of Peak6 in 2020 was FAI Cup success. Exiting that competition on Friday night against non-league St Mochta’s would detonate the upheaval into a full-blown crisis.

Boyle, a veteran from the decorated era under Stephen Kenny, can’t afford to contemplate that outcome but certainly on his mind are the thoughts of losing some key teammates.

He’s the only player who started the season with his contract guaranteed into next year, one of the bizarre policies of the ownership led by chairman Bill Hulsizer.

Patrick McEleney has already brokered a move to Derry City when his deal expires and his fellow Foylesider Michael Duffy is attracting interest from the club that dethroned the champions, Shamrock Rovers.

Add the fact that manager Vinny Perth is also on a short-term deal and it ensures the controversy that has overshadowed the era is set to remain.

While the captain isn’t privy to any negotiations, he only hopes that between Hulsizer, Perth, and sporting director Jim Magilton his teammates aren’t allowed to leave for free.

“It’s uncertain times,” admits 30-year-old Boyle, whose one Ireland cap came in 2017 after he’d left Dundalk for Preston North End.

“We’ve got to get our best players nailed down for next year and it’s got to happen over the next little while.

“I’m hoping it’s something happening in the background. I can’t tell because I’m not involved on that side but we’ve got to believe that the club is doing its stuff right.

“It’s about getting Dundalk back to where they have been over the years.” Given Dundalk’s struggles in the league, the FAI Cup seems their only route to avoid missing out on European qualification for the first time in eight years.

Blanchardstown club St Mochta’s from the Leinster Senior League will travel to Oriel Park with nothing to lose but armed with plenty of experience.

Craig Hyland, Mick Daly, Gareth McCaffrey, and Gareth Brady — brother of Robbie — all played in the League of Ireland and they’ve a scalp in their sights.

“It’s about going out and having the right mindset,” stressed Boyle.

“It’s clear to see that our league form hasn’t been good enough and this is an opportunity to reach the quarter-final and get to a final. Drilling that home to the lads who haven’t been part of it before is the big thing.”