Evan Ferguson among the Irish youngsters making a splash at Brighton

At just 16 years 10 months and five days, the Academy graduate's nine minute cameo puts him just behind Dean Elder and Jake Forster-Caskey in the club's record books.
Evan Ferguson of Republic of Ireland scores in the UEFA Under-17 European Championship qualifiers in 2019. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 12:08
John Fallon

Irish striker Evan Ferguson became the third-youngest ever Brighton and Hove Albion debutant when making a substitute appearance in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win at Cardiff City.

At just 16 years 10 months and five days, the Academy graduate’s nine minute cameo puts him just behind Dean Elder and Jake Forster-Caskey in the club’s record books.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter made 11 changes from Saturday’s Premier League win, with Ferguson joined by compatriots Andrew Moran (17) and James Furlong (19) on the bench.

Former St Joseph’s Boys/Bray Wanderers attacker Moran was first to be introduced on 68 minutes before Ferguson got the nod from Potter.

Son of Barry Ferguson, who captained Longford Town to two FAI Cup triumphs, Evan came up through the ranks at St Kevin’s Boys and scored in the Dublin District Schoolboys’ League's Kennedy Cup final win over Kildare in 2018.

He moved onto the Saints’ partner Bohemians, for whom he made his first-team debut at 14 against Derry City. He also made strides at international level, scoring for Ireland's U17s against Switzerland last year in the final match before the pandemic struck.

Brighton held off late interest from Aston Villa to recruit the gem last year and he’s already ahead of schedule in his development.

