West Ham score four more as 10-man Leicester hit self-destruct button

WEST HAM 4 LEICESTER 1

West Ham maintained their perfect start as they attempt to show last season’s success was no fluke. Two fine late goals from Michail Antonio capped a second successive win but while David Moyes’s side were dominant, they were helped on their way by the generosity of a Leicester side who lost Ayoze Perez to a first-half red card and then gifted the hosts the decisive second goal.

The Hammers had already taken the lead through Pablo Fornals when Perez was dismissed shortly before the interval for an ugly stamp on the Hammers forward following the intervention of VAR. A poor backpass from Leicester centre-back Caglar Soyuncu then allowed Said Benrahma to double the lead in the 56th minute.

While Youri Tielemans brought the visitors back into the game, Antonio settled the outcome with his 48th and 49th Premier League goals, making him West Ham’s leading scorer in the competition.

The contest between the teams who finished 5th and 6th last season ended in West Ham’s favour, just as both meetings had last season. Moyes, the Hammers manager, had no shortage of positives to take from the meeting while Leicester chief Brendan Rodgers will be anxious to move on from this self-destructive display.

West Ham’s strategy was clear from the start. While Leicester enjoyed the majority of early possession, the home side remained comfortable, denying their opponents a clear sight of goal while looking threatening when they got the chance to counter-attack.

That approach led to the 26th-minute opening goal when Declan Rice moved the ball to Jarrod Bowen who found Fornals. Fornals played the ball wide to Said Benrahma and continued his forward run into the area where he collected the return and beat keeper Kasper Schmeichel with a first-time finish.

Leicester’s prospects of finding a way back into the game weren’t helped, however, when Perez was dismissed five minutes before the interval. The forward found himself under pressure as he collected a poor pass out from Schmeichel and he stamped on the shin of Fornals as he attempted to retain possession after a poor first touch. Referee Michael Oliver was advised to review the incident and the replays left him with little choice but to issue a red card.

Heading into the second half, the last thing Leicester needed was to gift Moyes’s side the chance to double their lead but that is precisely what happened when Soyuncu hit a 56th-minute back pass towards Schmeichel without spotting Antonio. The striker gratefully took control of the ball before finding Benrahma who finished calmly into an unguarded net.

Rodgers’ side unexpectedly forced their way back into the game when Tielemans finished at the second attempt after being set up by James Maddison.

Hopes of a comeback, however, disappeared when Antonio created space inside the Leicester penalty area and beat Schmeichel with a powerful shot on the turn with ten minutes remaining. Then four minutes later, he added his second, stabbing the ball into the net after his improvised flick took the ball over the Foxes defenders.

West Ham United (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 6; Coufal 8, Dawson 7, Ogbonna 7, Cresswell 7; Rice 8, Soucek 7; Bowen 7, Benrahma 8 (Noble 88, 6), Fornals 7; Antonio 9 (Yarmolenko 88, 6).

Subs: Areola, Lanzini, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Coventry, Baptiste.

Leicester City (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel 6; Pereira 6, Amartey 5, Soyuncu 4, Thomas 6; Tielemans 6, Ndidi 5; Perez 4, Maddison 5 (Soumare 81, 6), Barnes 6 (Daka 65, 6); Vardy 5 (heanacho 81, 6).

Subs: Ward, Albrighton, I Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Castagne.

Referee: Michael Oliver 6.