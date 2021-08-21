Worry for Ireland as Chiedozie Ogbene won't be fully fit 'for a couple of weeks'

Ogbene’s manager Paul Warne revealed hamstring trouble forced his withdrawal after 25 minutes in the League One clash against Sheffield Wednesday.
Worry for Ireland as Chiedozie Ogbene won't be fully fit 'for a couple of weeks'

Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene 

Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 20:11
John Fallon

Chiedozie Ogbene looks to be out of Ireland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers after limping off for Rotherham United today.

Stephen Kenny will also be awaiting news on another Corkman, Alan Browne, who missed Preston North End’s game due to him isolating over a Covid-19 issue within the squad.

Ogbene’s manager Paul Warne revealed hamstring trouble forced his withdrawal after 25 minutes in the League One clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

He said: “I don’t think Cheo is going to be right for a couple of weeks.” The winger, who became the first African-born player to win an Ireland cap in June, was to be in contention for a place the squad Kenny names on Thursday for the triple-header of qualifiers. Ireland visit Portugal on Wednesday week before hosting Azerbaijan and Serbia over the following six days.

“A bit of hamstring tightness,” Warne explained to BBC after the 2-0 defeat. “He thought he could run it off but I’m anxious that I don’t want him out for four months like the last time.

“It was sort of precautionary but I don’t think he’s going to be right for a couple of weeks. That’s a blow because Cheo is our outstanding outlet.”

After a prolonged absence last season due to knee surgery, Ogbene began the season brightly and Warne noted the tactics of their fellow relegated side highlighted the threat he supplies on the right flank.

“In fairness to Sheffield Wednesday, when I looked at the team, they had made loads of changes and I think they were playing two left-backs to stop Cheo’s threat. That’s credit to us but it will be a blow if Cheo is out but we just don’t know for how long yet.”

Kieran Sadlier, also a former Cork City player, replaced Ogbene but saw his penalty saved by Northern Ireland international Bailey Peacock-Farrell when the game was scoreless.

“Sads is excellent from deadballs, so I consider that a penalty save rather than a miss,” added Warne.

Meanwhile, Preston announced before their 1-0 Championship win over Peterborough United that their skipper Browne, along with Liam Lindsay and Ched Evans, all dropped out of the squad due to having to isolate. Seán Maguire started in attack.

In the Premier League, Aaron Connolly came on as a half-time substitute for the injured Neil Maupay to make his first appearance of the season for Brighton and Hove Albion.

The rejuvenation of compatriot Shane Duffy continued, as he delivered another commanding display in the 2-0 win over Watford.

James McClean scored on his second debut for Wigan Athletic in their 2-0 win at Charlton Athletic, however James McCarthy didn’t make Celtic’s matchday squad for their 6-0 hammering of St Mirren. The Glaswegian admitted following last week’s cameo against Hearts that he’s still playing “catch-up” in terms of match fitness.

More in this section

Aston Villa v Newcastle United - Premier League - Villa Park Superb Danny Ings goal helps Aston Villa to victory over Newcastle
Leeds United v Everton - Premier League - Elland Road Elland Road fans treated to a thriller but no separating Leeds and Everton
Manchester City v Norwich City - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Jack Grealish scores first Manchester City goal in rout against Norwich
#republic of ireland mnt
Brighton and Hove Albion v Watford - Premier League - AMEX Stadium

Shane Duffy continues Brighton resurgence with goal in victory against Watford

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up