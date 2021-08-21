Elland Road fans treated to a thriller but no separating Leeds and Everton

A brilliant individual goal from Demarai Gray was cancelled out by an even better effort from Leeds’ Brazilian star Raphina
Elland Road fans treated to a thriller but no separating Leeds and Everton

Leeds United's Raphinha (second right) scores their side's second goal of the game. Picture: Richard Sellers

Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 17:07
Jason Mellor

LEEDS 2 EVERTON 2

A brilliant individual goal from Demarai Gray was cancelled out by an even better effort from Leeds’ Brazilian star Raphina in a thrilling encounter that welcomed fans back to Elland Road in style.

Everton winger Gray, signed for a bargain from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, struck after 50 minutes as he spun past a defender on his way into the Leeds area and beat Illan Meslier from a tight angle.

But Raphina earned the hosts a deserved point on 72 minutes when he curled a breathtaking left-foot shot through a crowded area and into the Everton net from 20 yards.

Gray had restored a lead Everton had taken on the half-hour through Dominic Calvert-Lewin, although it came against the run of play and involved a hint of controversy.

Calvert-Lewin went down under a challenge from Liam Cooper and, after a delay for an injury to Mateusz Klich, referee Darren England went to his touchline monitor and awarded a spot kick which the Everton striker coolly converted.

Leeds could have been level instantly, with Raphina shooting narrowly wide, but with the home crowd urging them on, an equaliser was not far from coming.

It daily arrived five minutes before the break, although Everton contributed to it as much as their hosts with Michael Keane being dispossessed by Patrick Bamford.

His well-aimed pass picked out Klich who took a touch and lifted the ball clinically over the on-rushing keeper Jordon Pickford.

Gray’s form continued after his goal, with his pass almost being turned in by Calvert-Lewin, as Leeds survived a tricky spell and prepared to launch their late bid for a point in a frantic and entertaining finale.

LEEDS (4-1-4-1): Meslier 6; Ayling 6, Struijk 7, Cooper 6, Firpo 5 (Shackleton 60, 5); Phillips 8; Raphina 9, Dallas 6, Klich 7 (Roberts 60, 5), Harrison 6; Bamford 7.

Subs (not used): Forshaw, Klaesson, Costa, Rodrigo, Cresswell, Drameh, Summerville.

EVERTON (4-2-3-1): Pickford 6; Coleman 6, Mina 7, Keane 5, Digne 6; Allan 7, Doucoure 6; Iwobi 6 (Townsend 75, 5), Gray 9 (Delph 83), Richarlison 7; Calvert-Lewin 7 (Kean 90).

Subs (not used): Kenny, Holgate, Begovic, Gbamin, Davies, Kean, Braithwaite.

Referee: D England 7.

