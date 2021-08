Cabinteely 2 Cork City 2

As Cork GAA revels in the spotlight, Cork City are doing their utmost to attract attention too by keeping alive their playoff ambitions.

Colin Healy’s side have left it late to mount a promotion push but they may rue allowing a two-goal lead slip in the final eight minutes at Cabinteely.

First half-goals from Cian Murphy and Alex Byrne put City in command, only to concede goals to substitutes Eoin McPhillips and Ben Feeney.

The draw extends their unbeaten run to seven matches, with Premier Division title-chasers St Patrick’s Athletic due to visit Turner’s Cross next Friday in an appetising FAI Cup last-16 clash.

Cabo were first to threaten with Vilius Labutis unable to connect with a dangerous left-wing cross.

Still, the class of Dylan McGlade on Cork’s left wing began to shine. He skipped inside his marker on seven minutes to rifle a shot that Harry Halwax turned around the near post with his knees.

It wouldn’t be the only time the Cabinteely goalkeeper seemed suspect but he was relieved to see McGlade’s 25-yard free-kick whizz away from gaol on 20 minutes.

Barry Coffey fired straight at the stopper from Darragh Crowley’s cross moments later and the Celtic loanee played his part in forging a breakthrough on the half hour.

His pass from deep forced Kevin Knight into an underhit back pass which Halwax swiped at without connecting. The ‘keeper instead collided with Murphy who stayed on his feet to find the top corner from an acute angle.

It was the striker’s seventh goal in his last eight matches and he turned provider for the second 10 minutes later.

Once again, Cabo were exposed down their left side, losing the ball from their own free-kick near the halfway line. Murphy availed of the space to dash to the endline before whipping the ball across the six-yard box where Alec Byrne arrived unmarked to prod home.

Cork were in cruise control, only coming under pressure following the withdrawal of McGlade with 16 minutes left.

Mark McNulty wasn’t troubled until he somehow allowed McPhillips to lob him from a cross-shot to give Cabo some hope.

Cabo optimism grew, resulting in teen Feeney drilling his shot, with the aid of a slight deflection, through a crowded box past the veteran custodian with a minute left.

There was one last chance to settle it but Rebels captain Cian Coleman couldn’t keep his poked volley on target with the last kick of the game.

CABINTEELY: H Halwax; Z O’Neill, D Blackbyrne, K Knight, J Hudson; K Dalton, N Barnes (B Feeney 64), J Watson (E McPhillips 64), E Massey; V Labutis (D Casey 71); KM Waters.

CORK CITY: M McNulty; G Walker, C Coleman, J Honohan (G Heaven 54), R Hurley; B Coffey (A Bolger 74), A Byrne; D Crowley, C Murphy, D McGlade (C Bargary 74); B O’Brien-Whitmarsh (S Kennedy 65).

Referee: David Connolly (Limerick)