Mark Doyle double condemns Dundalk to relegation play-off spot

Dundalk 1 Drogheda Utd 2

A brilliant Mark Doyle double saw Drogheda Utd claim the bragging rights of Co Louth as they condemned their neighbours Dundalk to the relegation play-off spot with victory in Oriel Park Friday night.

The 22-year-old scored in either half to end his side’s run of four league defeats and earn Tim Clancy’s side their first win since beating Finn Harps on July 2.

This result was also a first victory for Drogheda at Oriel Park since June 2012, when they were also 2-1 winners.

The result saw Dundalk drop to second from bottom in the table following their third league defeat in-a-row.

On the one year anniversary of the date of Vinny Perth’s sacking last year, the recent impressive performances in Europe seem like a distant memory as the league’s heavy hitters for much of the past decade face the prospect of a relegation battle.

The Lilywhites had started well but never really posed an attacking threat in the game with the exception of Michael Duffy’s strike.

They bossed the proceedings early on but Patrick Hoban was the only one with an effort on target on 17 minutes when he glanced on a Cameron Dummigan cross that was comfortably saved by David Odumosu.

Drogheda then almost took the lead on 27 minutes when Conor Kane broke up the left before crossing to Jordan Adeyemo. His scuffed effort looked like it would be easily saved by Abibi but the goalkeeper spilled it and was fortunate to see it creep behind for a corner kick.

The breakthrough did arrive on 35 minutes though. Dundalk debutant Sami Ben Amar was at fault as he gifted possession to Darragh Markey, who in turn released Doyle to his right. The 22-year-old then brilliantly cut in from the left by nutmegging Andy Boyle before drilling a right foot shot to the bottom right hand corner.

Things could have got worse for the home side within six minutes of the restart when Killian Phillips bustled his way in on goal but his shot was parried by Abibi with Doyle heading the follow up corner over from Markey’s delivery.

Dundalk were perhaps unlucky not to level two minutes later when Duffy’s corner broke to Hoban who swivelled to get a shot away that looked to be creeping in until Odumosu sprung to his left to keep it out.

Drogheda then doubled their advantage on 56 minutes. Doyle led the charge with a break from midfield before laying the ball off wide to Kane who delivered a superb cross from the left which Doyle ran on to to head past Abibi.

Dundalk’s response was almost instant, however, as they pulled a goal back just two minutes later. Dummigan did well on the left to cut back to Duffy who drilled past a helpless Odumosu to make it 2-1 but they never looked like forcing an equaliser as Drogheda comfortably held out for their first win in six.

DUNDALK: Abibi; Jurkovskis, Cleary (Nattestad 8), Boyle, Dummigan; Stanton, Sloggett (Murray HT); Ben Amar (Han 60), Patching, Duffy; Hoban.

DROGHEDA UTD: Odumosu; Brown, Redmond, O’Reilly, Kane; Deegan, Phillips; Markey (Murray 89), Hyland (Heeney 60), Doyle; Adeyemo (Clarke 87).

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).