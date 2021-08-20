Football rumours: Jesse Lingard could leave Manchester United due to playing time fears

Jesse Lingard is reportedly ready to leave Old Trafford before the transfer window closes unless he is given assurances about regular playing time for Manchester United. The Telegraph says the England midfielder does not want to leave the club he joined aged seven but fears he will not get first-team football due to the presence of Bruno Fernandes. The paper adds that West Ham, where the 28-year-old spent time last season on loan, are interested in signing him.

The Mirror reports Robert Lewandowski is looking for a new challenge away from Bayern Munich. The 32-year-old has two years left on his contract with the Bundesliga side and has previously been linked with United, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Speculation continues over the future of 21-year-old Frenchman Aurelien Tchouameni. The Express claims the Monaco midfielder has held fresh talks with Chelsea, while United are also understood to be interested in him.

Talks are said to have progressed between Brighton and Benfica about the Portuguese club’s striker Darwin Nunez. Seagulls officials are locked in negotiations about bringing the 22-year-old to the south coast for £25million, according to the Mail.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Barcelona were said to be interested in the Gabon striker, 32, this summer but the Express reports he wants to stay at Arsenal.