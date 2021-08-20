Football rumours: Jesse Lingard could leave Manchester United due to playing time fears

Lingard does not want to leave the club he joined aged seven but fears he will not get first-team football due to the presence of Bruno Fernandes, reports say
Football rumours: Jesse Lingard could leave Manchester United due to playing time fears

Jesse Lingard could leave Old Trafford this month (Nick Potts/PA)

Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 09:50
PA

What the papers say

Jesse Lingard is reportedly ready to leave Old Trafford before the transfer window closes unless he is given assurances about regular playing time for Manchester United. The Telegraph says the England midfielder does not want to leave the club he joined aged seven but fears he will not get first-team football due to the presence of Bruno Fernandes. The paper adds that West Ham, where the 28-year-old spent time last season on loan, are interested in signing him.

The Mirror reports Robert Lewandowski is looking for a new challenge away from Bayern Munich. The 32-year-old has two years left on his contract with the Bundesliga side and has previously been linked with United, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Speculation continues over the future of 21-year-old Frenchman Aurelien Tchouameni. The Express claims the Monaco midfielder has held fresh talks with Chelsea, while United are also understood to be interested in him.

Talks are said to have progressed between Brighton and Benfica about the Portuguese club’s striker Darwin Nunez. Seagulls officials are locked in negotiations about bringing the 22-year-old to the south coast for £25million, according to the Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Amad Diallo could have a decision to make (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Barcelona were said to be interested in the Gabon striker, 32, this summer but the Express reports he wants to stay at Arsenal.

More in this section

Tottenham beaten by Pacos de Ferreira in first leg of Conference League play-off Tottenham beaten by Pacos de Ferreira in first leg of Conference League play-off
SSt. Patrick’s Athletic players applaud their supporters after the game 23/7/2021 New recruit Jak Hickman gives timely boost for St Pats
Flora Tallinn v Shamrock Rovers - UEFA Europa Conference League Play-Off First Leg 'We gave away four terrible goals': Shamrock Rovers have work to do to keep Euro dreams alive
gossip#manchester united#premier leagueplace: uk
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Emirates Stadium

Arsenal complete permanent Martin Odegaard signing

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up