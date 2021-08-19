'We gave away four terrible goals': Shamrock Rovers have work to do to keep Euro dreams alive

Flora Tallinn 4 Shamrock Rovers 2

As with their Champions League task, Shamrock Rovers will need to bridge a two-goal gap in next week’s Europa Conference League second leg to reach the group stages.

Goals from Sergei Matvei and Martin Miller put Flora Tallinn two goals to the good at the A Le Coq Arena before Graham Burke pulled one back on the stroke of half-time.

Rauno Sappinen made it 3-1 with 14 minutes left and, although a neat header from Liam Scales again reduced the arrears, Miller punished further slack defending with a fourth two minutes from the end.

Rovers managed to claw back a two-goal deficit on Slovan Bratislava at Tallaght, only to bow out of the Champions League by conceding Vladimir Weiss’s late winner.

They’ll have to repeat that scoring feat at Tallaght next Thursday but avoid conceding for their ambitions of progressing from the playoff to stay intact.

Without Lee Grace, Stephen Bradley opted to draft Sean Hoare into defence, with Graham Burke replacing Dan Mandriou in the other change from the side that overcame KF Tueta in the third round.

Rovers were caught out after just 14 minutes when Joey O’Brien’s attempted pass down the right was cut out. There to pounce was captain Konstantin Vassiljev and the 36-year-old rolled a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Matvei to stroke the ball into the bottom corner.

Flora's Martin Miller celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates. Picture: INPHO/Sander Ilvest

Burke fired over from 25 yards as the visitors tried to settle but they were exposed again on 28 minutes on the counter. Sappinen charged clear, inviting O’Brien to go to ground on the right and he squared for the inrushing Miller to smash the ball past a helpless Alan Mannus.

It was clinical stuff by the Estonian champions but they still coughed up opportunities.

Dylan Watts fired straight at Matvei Igonen when sent clear but Burke was more accurate on 44 minutes, curling his shot through a crowded penalty area into the net after Flora failed to clear a corner.

It seemed Rovers were in the ascendancy but they were fortunate to escape two clearcut openings after the break. Miller drew a brilliant one-handed save from Mannus but Sappinen was more culpable for blazing over from close range.

O’Brien glanced a header wide and Mandriou clipped the outside of the post as the game became stretched but Rovers were undone again when Mannus parried a shot straight into the path of Sappinen to tuck in a deserved goal.

The frenetic pattern continued when Scales guided his header inside the far post from Burke’s deep cross on 84 minutes but Hoare didn’t cover himself in glory as Miller nipped in to make it 4-2 and widen the chasm they’ve to close.

"We gave away four terrible goals and when you do that at this level, you don't deserve to win," said Bradley afterwards. "I haven't seen our team make those errors before but Flora had to capitalise. We're disappointed."

FLORA TALLINN: M Igonen; K Kallaste, M Seppik, H Purg, M Lilander; M Miller, M Soomets, K Vassiljiev; H Ojamaa, S Zenjov, R Sappinen.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: A Mannus; J O’Brien, R Lopes, S Hoare; R Finn, D Watts, G O’Neill, R Towell (D Mandriou 68), L Scales; G Burke, R Gaffney (A Greene 53).

Referee: Yevhenii Aranovskiy (UKR).