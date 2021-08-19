Dara O'Shea: “I have been dreaming of doing that  since I was a kid

West Bromwich Albion’s fast start to their promotion campaign is good news for Ireland after Dara O’Shea and Callum Robinson scored in Wednesday night’s 4-0 thumping of Sheffield United.

The Blades, also relegated from the Premier League last season, had John Egan and David McGoldrick in their line-up but both were upstaged by their two compatriots who each scored at a packed Hawthorns.

It was the first time for defender O’Shea to rattle the net in front of a home crowd since they were readmitted following the relaxation of restrictions.

He had also scored in the opening fixture at Bournemouth, as did Robinson, who has notched in their three Championship fixtures so far.

Seven points from nine puts the midlanders top of the table on goal difference in Valerien Ismael’s first season at the helm.

O’Shea and Robinson would have been expected to start Ireland’s World Cup qualifier in Portugal on September 1 anyway but their early season form makes them certainties to be on Stephen Kenny’s team-sheet.

“I have been dreaming of doing that for a while now, since I was a kid,” 22-year-old O’Shea told West Brom’s official website.

“To score a goal at home here with fans it was that bit more special to celebrate and be embraced by the crowd.

“I’m happy enough with my performance. The clean sheet is the main thing, but to grab a goal as well is nice and that’s two now for the season. I’m really happy with it.

“To get the first clean sheet of the season, as a defender, I’m a bit more happy with that one to be honest.

“The performance was unbelievable. It was enjoyable from the first minute to the last.

“All the boys were unbelievable and the fans were immense again today. They really pushed us on and kicked us on.”

O’Shea scored the second, pouncing to strike from a corner, before Robinson added the fourth on the hour.

The defender added: “I think we looked dangerous from set pieces and I think the crowd helped that. They put fear into them from the start. It was a complete performance. That’s our DNA. that’s the way we need to be in every game."

Stephen Kenny names his finalised squad next Thursday for the triple header, which also includes home qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Serbia on September 4 and 7.