Dara O'Shea and Callum Robinson both on the scoresheet; Darragh Lenihan the hero for Blackburn

Ireland internationals Dara O'Shea and Callum Robinson were both on the scoresheet as West Brom continued their unbeaten start to the season with a one-sided 4-0 win over Sheffield United.

For the Blades, the match was overshadowed by their goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale not being included, the 23-year-old poised to join Arsenal.

Ramsdale’s place went to Michael Verrips, who endured a torrid time, allowing a corner to slip through his hands for Albion’s second goal then beaten in the air for the fourth as West Brom went top of the table after three games.

Remarkably, Irishman Robinson had two goals ruled out before eventually getting in on the act.

West Brom’s pressure eventually told with a goal that did count, in the 26th minute.

Yet another long throw-in from Furlong saw a cluster of players from both sides rise on the edge of the six-yard box and the ball flew in off the unfortunate head of United left-back Jack Robinson.

Almost immediately, United should have equalised but David McGoldrick sidefooted wide with only goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to beat.

West Brom killed the game off with three goals in 12 minutes before the hour mark.

They doubled their lead in the 47th minute – and it was one poor Verrips will want to forget.

The 24-year-old Dutchman first flapped with one hand then allowed Alex Mowatt’s corner to squirm through both hands, with Dara O’Shea gleefully poking home through a crowd of players.

Six minutes later it was 3-0 as Albion sliced through United with consummate ease.

Mowatt started and finished the move. He won the ball in the air, finding Callum Robinson and raced for the return off Karlon Grant before coolly sidefooting past Verrips.

West Bromwich Albion's Callum Robinson. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The Irishman finally got his name on the scoresheet in the 59th minute, controlling and volleying home from close range after another Furlong throw-in was flicked on by Kyle Bartley, with Verrips conspicuous by his absence.

Meanwhile, Darragh Lenihan scored the winner as Blackburn piled the pressure on Nottingham Forest, who suffered a third straight Championship defeat, losing 2-1 at the City Ground.

Darragh Lenihan of Blackburn Rovers celebrates his goal. Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Philip Zinckernagel looked to have earned Chris Hughton’s side a point when he hammered Forest level in the 69th minute, to cancel out Daniel Ayala’s goal, which had come two minutes into the second half.

But Hughton finds himself under pressure after Darragh Lenihan’s 86th-minute header piled on the misery, which was only added to when Jordan Gabriel collected a second yellow card in the 90th minute.