Proud Peamount carrying Irish hopes into Europe again

Flying the flag in the Women’s Champions League is something that Peamount United are not taking for granted.

Ahead of a fourth European adventure, the Dublin club reflected on exactly what it means to represent the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League and women’s football in Ireland. Certainly it is something that Peamount Manager James O’Callaghan could use as motivation as his team enter into the qualifying found against Serbian champions Spartak Subotica on Wednesday (Sportcampus Diekman, Enschede, 12pm midday).