Proud Peamount carrying Irish hopes into Europe again

Flying the flag in the Women’s Champions League is something that Peamount United are not taking for granted.
Ahead of a fourth European adventure, the Dublin club reflected on exactly what it means to represent the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League and women’s football in Ireland. Certainly it is something that Peamount Manager James O’Callaghan could use as motivation as his team enter into the qualifying found against Serbian champions Spartak Subotica on Wednesday (Sportcampus Diekman, Enschede, 12pm midday).
“We want to give a good account of ourselves. We are champions of Ireland, so we are fully aware we are representing our country, our league and our club,” said O’Callaghan. “The girls don’t get a lot for winning our league, there is the prestige and the achievement that goes with it but they are not professional players, so the opportunity to represent Ireland in Europe is a huge honour.”
Peamount suffered heartbreak against Glasgow City in qualifying in last year’s competition, losing out on penalties. Today they will face Spartak Subotica in Enschede, Netherlands knowing that the winning team will then meet either FC Twente or Nike Tbilisi on Saturday afternoon.
Uefa have altered the format of the competition at the early stages with 15 different mini tournaments taking place in Round 1. If Peamount get through that, they will enter into Round 2, where the top-seeded teams lie in wait.
Peamount will be without forward Becky Watkins, but recent signings Chloe Moloney, Rebekah Carroll, and Lauren Kelly are available.