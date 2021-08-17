Football rumours: West Ham receive boost in bid to bring back Jesse Lingard

Manchester United have dropped their asking price, while reports say United are confident of retaining the services of Paul Pogba
Football rumours: West Ham receive boost in bid to bring back Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard could still return to West Ham this season (John Walton/PA)

Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 10:38
PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

West Ham have received a boost in their pursuit of Jesse Lingard after Manchester United dropped their asking price to around £20million, according to the Daily Express.

The Sun says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Paul Pogba will sign a new contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford after being impressed by the club’s transfer business while his team-mates are said to have been trying to convince the Frenchman to pen fresh terms.

Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

It is now or never for Harry Kane and his move to Manchester City, writes the Daily Mail. The Premier League champions are expected to make one final bid this month but if that fails they will turn their attention elsewhere next summer due to the striker’s age.

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has expressed his desire for a fresh challenge despite the club telling the defender they want him to agree new terms, according to The Guardian.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manuel Locatelli: Sky Sports Italy say the Euro 2020 winner is set to complete a move to Juventus after a fee of 35million euros was agreed by Sassuolo. Arsenal among others had been linked with the versatile midfielder but it appears he will remain in his home country.

Lautaro Martinez:  The Inter Milan attacker wants to stay with the Serie A champions despite interest from Tottenham and Arsenal, accoring to the Evening Standard. The agent of the Argentina international has stated his client is eager to sign a new deal at the San Siro, not seek a transfer elsewhere.

More in this section

Shamrock Rovers Media Conference & Training Session Tallinn trip a reminder of how far Seán Gannon has come
Romelu Lukaku file photo Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku feels ‘more complete’ but still finds room for improvement
Celtic v Heart of Midlothian - Premier Sports Cup - Celtic Park James McCarthy close to full fitness after 'dream come true' in Celtic cup cameo
gossip#manchester united#premier leagueplace: uk
Lee Desmond leaves the field 13/8/2021

Lee Desmond on his 'scary' blackout: 'I had no speech and my vision was gone'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up