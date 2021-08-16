Lee Desmond on his 'scary' blackout: 'I had no speech and my vision was gone'

Lee Desmond says brain scans have cleared him of any major damage from Friday’s collision with his St Patrick’s Athletic goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros at Richmond Park.

The defender was brought to nearby St James’s Hospital to be treated after the clash deep into stoppage time of the Saints’ 2-1 win over Waterford.

Teammates and staff wore worried faces as Desmond fell unconscious and was put into the recovery position but the Dubliner came around by the time he was stretchered into the awaiting ambulance.

What he describes as a “scary” part was the slowness in the return of his speech and sight as he was being attended to.

Speaking today at the club’s training ground, the 26-year-old explained how he’s been left with a swollen jaw, a black eye, and some plaster covering his cheek.

He was thankful for the quick attention of the club’s physiotherapist, Sam Rice, who also performs that function on Stephen Kenny’s Ireland backroom team.

"I remember the throw-in and the ball going back into the box and I had to let it bounce," recalled Desmond in an interview on the St Patrick's Athletic YouTube channel.

"I know you're not supposed to let the ball bounce but Sam Bone was backing up so I had to let it bounce or else I would have kicked it off him and I don't know where the ball would have gone to.

"I knew I had to head it out for a corner and then it was lights out. I sort of came back, not fully awake but I had no speech and my vision was gone as well.

"That was scary. I wasn't fully aware of what was going on. Fair play to Sam Rice, his voice calmed me down and he said 'your speech will come back in a second and your vision will come back', and it did.

"Fair play, I was in the hospital then within a few minutes and everything came back clear."

He added: "I'm fine now. I've let it go but coming into training and seeing everyone's reaction, obviously everyone had feared the worst. So I'm just trying to tell everyone I'm alright and there's nothing to worry about!

"It looks bad but that will settle in the next week or so."