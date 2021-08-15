Keith Buckley condemns Sligo to another defeat

Bohemians 1 Sligo Rovers 0

Bohemians captain Keith Buckley led by example with a cracking winning goal as the Gypsies inflicted a sixth successive defeat on Sligo Rovers at Dalymount Park, avenging two defeats earlier in the season to the Bit o' Red.

Their European adventure having ended in the heat of Thessaloniki on Thursday, Bohemians’ focus is now on ensuring they are back there next year.

This victory moves Keith Long’s side to within four points of third-placed Sligo whose tame loss to Icelandic opposition in Europe has subsequently led to their worrying dip in form.

Though Bohemians had much of the possession and chances, it was Sligo who wasted the clearest of them in the 34th minute of an open first half.

Romeo Parkes skipped in behind onto a Regan Donelon ball over the top. But the Jamaican striker's finish was woeful as he never got hold of his shot which was comfortably gathered by James Talbot.

Either side of that, Bohemians’ Ross Tierney had skied over the top after Anto Breslin picked him out while Liam Burt worked Ed McGinty before the winger’s audacious overhead kick was just wide.

With far more purpose to them into the second half, Bohemians got their deserved goal on 64 minutes.

Garry Buckley’s headed clearance from Dawson Devoy’s cross dropped for Bohs skipper Buckley who cut onto his left foot to drill a shot to the bottom corner for his second goal of the season.

Two minutes later Buckley cleverly dinked Georgie Kelly through one-on-one with McGinty with the Sligo keeper doing well to save.

Substitute David Cawley shot over the top when well positioned from Walter Figueira’s cross to blow a chance of an equaliser.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Lyons, Feely, Finnerty, Breslin; Buckley, Levingston (Mallon, 79); Burt (Cornwall, 90+2), Devoy, Tierney; G. Kelly.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Banks, Buckley, Mahon, Doneglon (Horgan, 72); McDonnell, Morahan (Cawley, 72); Figueira, Gibson (Byrne, 89), de Vries (Kenny, 72); Parkes.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).