Optimism flows from Old Trafford after dream opening day  

The focus centred on Manchester United’s free-scoring football, as their season got underway with this stunning victory, but perhaps the most significant development on the day for their long-term hopes of success took place even before a ball was kicked.

Raphael Varane, the French international centre-half, formally completed his £42m transfer to United minutes before kick-off - convenient timing, the cynics might suggest, as United looked to welcome fans back to a packed Old Trafford with cheers rather than jeers for their owners.

Varane certainly looked invigorated by his cameo before over 70,000 supporters - the largest gathering of people in the UK since the country went into the initial Covid-19 lockdown 17 months ago.

And his presence may also have had the desired impact on Victor Lindelof, long-term partner for Harry Maguire, who turned in a solid display alongside the England international despite the fact his place is now under pressure with the arrival of the Real Madrid defender.

United supporters, of course, were largely focused on the other end of the field where a majestic hat-trick from Bruno Fernandes and four assists from the unstoppable Paul Pogba were the highlight of a dream day for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But Maguire was not alone, surely, in allowing himself to contemplate what impact the much-decorated Varane can have on a defence that looked susceptible too often on the big occasion last season.

"To bring players into this club of his calibre is going to be really, really exciting,” said Maguire.

"Everyone in the squad is looking forward to working with him.

"We've got an amazing number of centre-backs now at this club and to have this amount of top centre-backs is great for the competition for places. It'll make people push further, push harder and it's exciting."

Four Champions League winner’s medals, not to mention the small matter of the 2018 World Cup victory alongside current United star Pogba, suggests Varane will certainly add a new dimension to a central defensive group at United that is large on numbers but low on elite quality.

Added Maguire: "I think he'll bring that winning mentality to the club and he'll also bring his footballing ability to the club. It lifts the squad, it's great for the competition for the squad - not just as a centre-back but just in any position. We thrive off it, that's how we play. At one of the biggest clubs in the world you don't expect to have an easy ride and have no competition for places."

The same competition for places will exist in the forward positions - more so, in fact - when Solskjaer has his full squad at his disposal. Marcus Rashford is injured until October but Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial came off the bench to edge closer to being available to start while Edinson Cavani will soon be match-fit. Add the lively display of Greenwood, who scored one and was almost as threatening as Fernandes and Pogba, and the optimism currently flowing through the United camp does not appear misplaced.

This was such a glorious opening day for the Reds that even the much-maligned midfielder Fred got in on the scoring act.

“You can see how much work Mason has put down in his pre-season, in his summer, he has turned into a man,” said Solskjaer. “He is filling out, he is stronger. His stride is stronger and when he ran away from the defender and scored his goal, it was a joy to see. His approach, attitude and application, everything he has done every day has been getting better and better.”

One victory, of course, does not a season make and, especially given the potential of Harry Kane being added to a Manchester City squad that beat United by 12 points last season, talk of a title run is wholly premature. But, still, if Solskjaer is under pressure to deliver a trophy - any trophy - this season, he has certainly never been in a better position to do so.

"We know at this club we need to challenge for titles and challenge for trophies,” added Maguire. "We look at one step at a time, one game at a time. Every game is so important if you want to be successful. But of course, we want to challenge for the big trophies and the title. That's the aim at this club."