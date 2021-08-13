Brentford v Arsenal lessons: Ben White alone won't solve Arteta's defensive woes

Case for the defence

Ben White was not at fault for Arsenal’s below-par performance, but at £50m the pressure is on the England international to be more than an average defender. He could, of course, prove to be a snip at the fee Arsenal paid Brighton, but he will need a regular defensive partner and preferably one better than Pablo Mari. A better right back than Calum Chambers to his side might help too and his confidence will only get better if Mikel Arteta can get an upgrade on Bernd Leno in goal.

Maybe it is just Arteta’s tactics and ever-changing formations that make them look so vulnerable. Either way, there is clearly work to do that involves more than just spending a fortune to solve Arsenal’s defensive problems.

Chambers went missing and Leno was beaten at his near post for Brentford’s goal, but the newly promoted side had more than a few chances to score more. Arteta does not know whether or not he prefers a three-man defence or four at the back, and that indecision is still reflected in his lost-looking players.

Brazil defender Gabriel is seen as White’s long-term partner, but only time will tell if he can get and stay fit and, even then, if it is enough to make Arsenal strong again.

It has been going this way since this time last season, when Arteta sanctioned the sale of goalkeeper Emi Martinez to Aston Villa and ripped the heart out of a defence that won the FA Cup, Community Shield and promised so much more.

Everyone loves Saka

There was a time when England fans burned effigies of players who had ‘sinned’ in major tournaments, so Arteta might have feared the worse for Bukayo Saka after he missed the decisive penalty in the European Championship final defeat by Italy last month. Not any more.

The Arsenal teenager was gingerly introduced when Arsenal were chasing the game midway through the second half, and he was greeted with an ovation from all corners of the ground. No hostile reception here; just love and understanding.

Saka, sadly, could not return the compliment with any of the sort of football that made him his club’s Player of the Year last season and then an international star. He was an upgrade on what Arsenal, and possibly Brentford, already had on the pitch. It amounted to nothing, but the world still felt a slightly better place to see him with a smile on his face again.

Brentford are back

Seasoned Arsenal watchers will know Brentford could not have picked friendlier opposition for their return to the top flight. The club is on a downward spiral and the illness that robbed them of their two star strikers in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Lacazette made them even more toothless, but that is rightly not how outsiders will see it.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank called his club just a bus stop in Hounslow in comparison to one of the game’s institutions, and what a clever bit of psychology that turned out to be. Of course, he knew Brentford had earned their place back at the top table on merit, playing good stuff along the way and he milked it in front of the club’s adoring fans before, during and after this historic night.

Fittingly, Brentford’s last match at this level was against Arsenal way back in May 1947. That ended in defeat and relegation, so imagine the scenes here on a sultry summer night over 70 years later. Of course, they played with added adrenaline and energy, but they also showed they have the game to compete at this level.

The Brentford fans continually chanted about being top of the league as it will probably be their only chance to do so, but they probably won’t be worried about the drop when the season turns into May again. The Bees are back and they are buzzing!