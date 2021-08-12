Allan Prosser: Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea ― Let’s go back to the start

Champions of Europe.

The only team in London to win the European Cup, twice now (in case you haven’t heard).

New manager, confirmed following a midwinter sacking of his predecessor, delivers intelligent and memorable team performances.

Signature pre-season signing of a Belgian star is designed to transform style of play.

What could possibly go wrong?

The similarities between Roberto di Matteo, season 2011-12 and 2012-13, and Thomas Tuchel season 2020-21 and 2021-22 have some uncanny echoes. But the Chelsea faithful believe that they will not extend this time to the dismissal of the coach by mid-autumn.

The memorable conclusion to Tuchel’s first 30 games in charge came on a balmy May evening in the lovely city of Porto at the Estadio del Dragao where Pep Guardiola was bested for the third time in six weeks, a result which apparently took most media pundits by surprise such was the volume of premature hosannas for Manchester City. That result has spooked Abu Dhabi into the purchase of Jack Grealish and the pursuit of Harry Kane.

The acquisition of Grealish, a player they don’t need, may remind older readers of the ill-fated transfer of Rodney Marsh to Malcolm Allison’s Maine Road 50 years ago, while the chase for Kane is by no means assured of success, and will be protracted.

Chelsea’s business to date has meant that Tuchel has been able to enjoy some lazy, hazy days of summer, helping his wife Sissi and two daughters move to a new house in London following a two-year extension to his Chelsea deal. Unlike previous coaches, name-checking Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho, there is no sense of wild animation about recruitment.

This is due, in part, to the steadying influence of Petr Cech in the club hierarchy, an adviser also credited with defusing the angry Chelsea fans demonstrating outside Stamford Bridge over the involvement of the Blues in the nascent European Super League.

But the Bavarian’s stoicism also stems from serial rows at Paris St Germain over the arrival of players he didn’t want, and the departure of others he did, culminating in his dismissal at the hands of the redoubtable Brazilian sporting director Leonardo last Christmas.

“I have zero ambition to spoil the atmosphere at Chelsea,” he said in May, and so far he has been as good as his word, building cohesion and harmony, which was apparent in Wednesday night’s Super Cup game in Belfast. Also on display was further confirmation that the German is a bold coach prepared to make bold decisions.

Under Tuchel, PSG landed a domestic treble and a place in the Champions League final. Last season, led by Tuchel’s replacement, Mauricio Pochettino, they were beaten semi-finalists and runners-up in Ligue 1.

Now, with a side strengthened by Euro 2020 winner Gianluigi Donnarumma, Madrid’s old warhorse Sergio Ramos, Moroccan wingback Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum once of Anfield L4 and with the by-no-means understated capture of Lionel Messi, nothing seems more providential than a Champions League encounter this season between Tuchel and his old club.

For that to happen, Chelsea must continue stately and consistent progress in squad restructuring this month. Before Wednesday’s match at Windsor Park, much of the emphasis was on pruning a squad of 42 professionals, including returned loanees. Inevitably departures will include some players developed by Chelsea that the club would rather keep.

Fikayo Tomori left for AC Milan where he had impressed on loan. The highly regarded right-sided defender Tino Livramento, this year’s Academy Player of the Year, departed for Southampton for €6m, recognising, like Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey before him, that he is unlikely to force his way past Reece James or Cesar Azpilicueta or Callum Hudson-Odoi at wing back this season. Chelsea have a €28m buy-back clause on Livramento, and may retain one on Tammy Abraham. Sooner or later, when he is not carrying an eye-watering premium, most Chelsea supporters expect Declan Rice to return to Stamford Bridge to take his place alongside Mason Mount.

While Chelsea remain linked with Sevilla’s ball-playing defender Jules Kounde, Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, and have contractual business to resolve with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, the “must-have” signing for 2021-22 season is waiting in the wings.

Eight years ago on August 30, Romelu Lukaku — signed from Anderlecht two years previously as an 18-year-old — was called onto the pitch at the Eden Stadium in Prague where Chelsea, the Europa Cup winners, were competing with Bayern Munich, the Champions League holders. Not only was this a rerun of the 2012 CL final, it was an encounter between Mourinho and Guardiola. Chelsea were winning until the 121st minute when Franck Ribery fashioned an equaliser.

Lukaku, who had been booked within one minute of replacing Fernando Torres, was asked to take the crucial shootout penalty. He missed. Mourinho berated him from the sideline to the changing room. He never played for Chelsea again.

Romelu Lukaku talks to the media when he first joined Chelsea in 2021.

Now one of Europe’s most prolific scorers is returning with more than 300 club and country goals in his account for a fee of €115m and some unfinished business. Around him, he has some of the continent’s most potent attackers Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Hudson-Odoi. In particular, the combination with Havertz looks tantalising.

Whether Tuchel feels quite so ausspannen (Google Translate for chillaxed) after an opening sequence of games which includes Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Spurs, and Manchester City, we must wait and see.

But by early October we will know whether last season’s triumph, where he forged a near unbeatable side out of chaos, was dead-cat bounce or something more meaningful.

And whether the sequence of games that saw him face Zidane (x2), Guardiola (x3), Klopp, Mourinho, Ancelotti, and Simeone (x2) generating 10 wins, with just two goals conceded, is a dominating tactical mindset that can be repeated.

The answer to that will determine this season’s Premier League title.