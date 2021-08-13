Premier League preview: Looking beyond the first weekend headlines...

1 How will Jurgen Klopp fill the gap left by Georginio Wijnaldum?

The short answer is, he already has. The departure of the Dutch international, who left for PSG this summer when his contract expired, was a long-time coming — a manoeuvre that is a comparative rarity in the modern game, especially on the part of Premier League clubs who can usually comfortably afford to keep their key players out of the clutches of foreign clubs thanks to higher salaries.

Since joining Liverpool in summer 2016, Wijnaldum had been involved in 36, 33, 35, 37, and 38 of his team’s Premier League fixtures. In short, over a five-year period, he had sat out precisely 11 league games.

For Klopp and his employers to allow such a key figure walk away may have seemed illogical but, then again, the signing of Spanish veteran Thiago last September was clearly designed with this eventuality in mind.

Thiago’s Liverpool career got off to a slow start, and featured a lengthy spell on the sidelines with injury, but by season’s end, the 30-year-old was showing the sort of form that had made him such a force of nature in his years with Barcelona and Bayern. Then, at the other end of the experience scale, 20-year-old Curtis Jones has, in just 14 league starts, shown why he is being earmarked as a longer-term successor.

2 Who will be the big losers at Manchester City with Grealish and possibly Kane on board?

The major losers are outside Manchester City, of course, where Pep Guardiola’s rivals must be watching the transfer window in a state of borderline shock and depression.

Manchester City's new signing Jack Grealish poses with fans outside after the press conference at the Etihad Stadium. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

But within the City camp, the signing of Grealish and, potentially, Tottenham striker Kane means valuable minutes are hoovered up, particularly in the big games where logic would dictate the pair would be automatic choices in Guardiola’s strongest XI.

Guardiola has already as good as conceded that Bernardo Silva wants to leave — with Spain his preferred destination — and admits there are two or three other players in a similar position, with defender Aymeric Laporte assumed to be one of them.

Guardiola has already rattled off around four different positions he can envisage Grealish filling, which, of course, makes him a perfect acquisition in terms of the squad rotation that is so important to elite teams in the modern game.

Depending on the formation he opts to field, Grealish could take minutes from Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling, in particular, with Bernardo, should he stay at the club, the main victim.

If Kane arrives, it surely spells the end for Gabriel Jesus who has struggled to convince Guardiola that he is capable of playing the lone striker role that Sergio Aguero made his own for the past decade.

3 What happens with Paul Pogba and Manchester United?

That’s the multi, multimillion-pound question to which United’s owners and outgoing executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward would definitely like the answer.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba during a pre-season friendly last weekend. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Earlier in the summer, the mood music from Pogba’s super agent Mino Raiola was very much that his client was looking to end his latest, five-year stay at Old Trafford although, given his salary demands, the only club possibly capable of matching his demands would have been PSG.

Events surrounding Lionel Messi put PSG out of the running in that particular sweepstake, however, leaving Pogba still apparently unwilling to sign the contract extension that is on the table for when his current deal expires at the end of this upcoming season.

There has been no indication that Pogba intends to sign that offer — although, as long as it is there, he could put pen to paper at any time during the season, of course, not just during the transfer windows.

United have been down this route in recent seasons, with goalkeeper David de Gea who was happy to enter the final season of his contract without signing an extension. Then, United panicked and tried to sell him to Real Madrid just before the end of the summer window before ending up offering de Gea a record salary mid-season to entice him to re-sign.

Don’t expect United to make the same mistake again. If Pogba is not prepared to sign the current offer, the odds are very much on him running down his contract and leaving United next summer.

4 Is Rafa Benitez and Everton a marriage made in heaven or hell?

This could be the football soap opera to keep an eye on over the first few weeks of the new season as the 61-year-old former Liverpool manager takes the reigns at Goodison.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez before a pre-season friendly match at Old Trafford last weekend. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

To say his signing was met with indifference by Everton supporters would be like saying that Roberto Mancini and Italy enjoyed a relatively successful Euros.

Around 1,500 Evertonians were on hand for their team’s 4-0 friendly thumping at Old Trafford last weekend and there seemed to be an uneasy acceptance from both parties that it was probably healthier to ignore each other… no welcome from the supporters for their new manager, no acknowledgement from Benitez towards his new fans. By the end, a handful were even chanting uncomplimentary songs about the Spaniard — none of which augurs well for the new season.

It was not only the obvious Liverpool connection that made Benitez such a contentious choice to replace Carlo Ancelotti but also the fact that, in 2007 after a goalless derby draw, the then-Liverpool manager labelled Everton a “small club”.

In addition to some threatening and abusive messages from supporters after he agreed to join Everton, there were even reports that director of football Marcel Brands was against the appointment, hardly the sort of backdrop that shrieks unity and patience. It is hard to see this ever being a marriage made in heaven. At best, it will be one of convenience; and a short-term one at that.

5 What next for Brendan Rodgers and Leicester?

Ninth in his first half-season in charge, fifth and fifth since, and the FA Cup collected in May’s memorable Wembley victory over Chelsea, Rodgers has transformed Leicester from the one-hit wonders of the 2016 title win into a bona fide member of the ‘big six’. Who has to make way for the Foxes in that self-appointed sixsome is another debate but few would bet against them finishing in a similar position this season.

Leicester City's Marc Albrighton celebrates with the trophy after winning the Emirates FA Cup

As ever, the core of whatever success Leicester enjoy will lie not only in Rodgers’ managerial abilities but also the club’s acumen in the transfer market, where forward Patson Daka and midfielder Boubakary Soumare look intriguing buys. A repeat of last summer, when Timothy Castagne and Wesley Fofana were added to the squad, should suit City fans nicely.

Sadly, Fofana has already been ruled out for the season with a fractured ankle and fibia in pre-season but Rodgers moved quickly to fill that gap with a move for Southampton’s Jannik Vestergaard.

Injuries will again be the thing that Rodgers fears most, with Leicester inevitably

lacking the depth boasted by the Manchester clubs or Chelsea, but aside from that, for his club to show progress, a top-four finish is a must this season.

The Foxes missed the Champions League by four points in 2020, by one point last season — any measure of progress means they must go one better in 2022.

6 Can Nuno lift the mood at Tottenham?

Nuno Espirito Santo seems to have had a permanent grin on his face during pre-season training. The selective snaps certainly project a different image of the Portuguese than the more sombre looking manager who saw out last season at Wolves. And there’s no doubt that after Jose Mourinho’s reign turned sour last season, Spurs could do with something to lift the mood.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo gestures on the touchline during The Mind Series match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire

The ongoing saga surrounding Kane’s future continues to overshadow everything at the club and it would surprise no one if we reached transfer deadline day with the standoff still unresolved.

But the Kane situation aside, there have been positives to take from a successful pre-season when there have been signs of a more organised side taking shape. Bryan Gil, the winger brought in from Sevilla, and Atalanta defender Cristian Romero, signed on loan with an option to buy, should bolster the backline, while the squad has been trimmed of a number of fringe players.

As ever, it will all come down to results and Sunday’s opening day visit of Manchester City could provide an immediate reality check, as well as ramping up the debate about Kane.

7 Will three into one go for Aston Villa?

In a message to the club’s supporters explaining the sale of Jack Grealish, Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow explained the club had signed three players to fill the large gap left by the departure of the England international to Manchester for a British record £100m (€118m) fee.

The manner in which the club signed Norwich playmaker Emi Buendia, Southampton striker Danny Ings, and Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey for combined fees of around £90m rightly drew praise, particularly the move for Ings that caught many by surprise.

Aston Villa have announced the signing of striker Danny Ings from Southampton on a three-year deal. Picture: Richard Heathcote/NMC Pool/PA Wire.

There’s no doubt the three players possess qualities that will add to Dean Smith’s forward options. Equally, though, there is no doubting the impact Grealish had on the club’s fortunes last season when finished in 11th place.

With Grealish in the side, Villa collected 1.7 points a game; without him, they averaged a point a game. Statistics should always be treated with caution, particularly since the midfielder’s absence came in the second half of the season when injuries, fatigue, and other factors can come into play, but there’s no escaping the fact Grealish made a significant difference.

The pressure now lies on those new players to show that together, they can ensure Villa’s loss is not so keenly felt.

8 Arsenal’s transfer decision-making up for scrutiny again

If Albert Sambi Lokonga lives up to billing, Arsenal might finally be close to solving their recurring problems in central midfield.

The 21-year-old arrived with glowing references from Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany, when he completed his £18m move from the Belgian club, and has wasted little time making his mark at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) speaks to Kieran Tierney during The Mind Series match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire

Lokonga has already made a favourable impression with composed performances against Chelsea and Tottenham in pre-season and, with Thomas Partey expected to be out for three weeks with an ankle injury, is likely to be quickly handed the chance to demonstrate he can carry that form into the Premier League.

Joe Willock will shoulder even higher expectations should the Arsenal youngster complete his expected move back to Newcastle after his transformative impact at St James’s Park last season.

The midfielder scored in each of his final seven appearances for the Magpies during a successful loan spell and clearly revelled in being handed a key role in Steve Bruce’s side after finding himself overlooked by Arteta.

The question Arsenal supporters will be asking, though, is whether Willock should be leaving at all.

And if Arsenal’s midfield doesn’t fire, the manager’s judgment will be come under scrutiny. Remember Emi Martinez...?