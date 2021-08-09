Andy Robertson reveals scan on ankle injury shows ‘nothing too serious’

Ankle ligament damage will rule Robertson out of Liverpool's Premier League opener at Norwich
Andy Robertson reveals scan on ankle injury shows ‘nothing too serious’

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson will miss the start of the Premier League season with an ankle injury (Nick Potts/PA)

Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 20:51
Carl Markham

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson insists his injury is “nothing too major” but ankle ligament damage will rule him out of the Premier League opener at Norwich.

The Scotland international had to be helped off the pitch in Sunday’s friendly with Athletic Bilbao and further assessment has revealed a problem which will prevent his involvement this weekend.

“Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later.”

His injury makes it increasingly likely Kostas Tsimikas, who managed just six Premier League minutes in his maiden campaign for the Reds last season, will make his first league start at Carrow Road.

More in this section

Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland - UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier Blackburn Rovers keen on Michael Obafemi
Queens Park Rangers v Millwall - Sky Bet Championship Conor Masterson set for loan move from QPR
Joe Willock File Photo Joe Willock set for Newcastle return
liverpoolplace: uk
Leicester City v Manchester City - FA Community Shield - Wembley Stadium

Jack Grealish loving every minute of his time at Manchester City

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up