Leicester backs Ian Wright over Roy Keane abuse claims

LEICESTER City has expressed the club's thanks to Ian Wright for highlighting abuse aimed at Roy Keane and the former Arsenal striker at Wembley on Saturday.

Wright took to social media to label some Leicester fans ‘complete mugs’ for mouthing abuse at the pair who were on duty for ITV at the Community Shield. Wright claims that some so-called Leicester fans called Keane ‘an Irish c***’.

Roy Keane

Wright tweeted: "Let me just clear that up because obviously, Leicester fans know how much respect I've got for them, their owners and constantly bigging them and what they do.

"But what I got to say, doing punditry from the gantry where we were, some of the Leicester fans.

"What they were doing calling Roy [Keane] ‘Irish C’, mouthing the words to me.

"They know what words they were mouthing to me, you let yourselves down bro, big time.

"Really disappointed, really disappointed on the day, what was a fantastic day for Leicester City fans.”

The club responded on social media to Wright, stating: “Thank you for not letting this pass, @IanWright0. We'd welcome your help in identifying those involved so they can be held to account. We wholeheartedly condemn all forms of discrimination.”

Added Wright: "Them fans in front of those kids, throwing the stuff down what they were doing, mouthing and shouting what they were shouting, disgraceful behaviour.

"Leicester shouldn’t be acting like that, certain fans you don’t represent Leicester.”