O'Sullivan gives Harps priceless three points

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Sligo Rovers 0 Finn Harps 1.

KARL O'Sullivan's fortuitous second-half goal gave Finn Harps a priceless 1-0 win away to their north-west rivals Sligo Rovers.

For what was Harps first win in the top flight since May 24, defensive grit played a huge part against a misfiring home side, who losing streak extends to five consecutive losses in all competitions.

Both teams came into this game with points to prove - although more specifically to put points on the board.

Second from bottom Harps had lost four of their five previous Premier Division games, while Sligo were on a four-game losing streak - although just one of these four reversals was in the top flight.

Sligo, still third in the standings behind leaders Shamrock Rovers and second-placed St Patrick's Athletic, threatened to score inside the first 10 minutes.

In the pelting rain a slip by Harps defender Kosovar Sadiki let Johnny Kenny in and the teenage striker's firm shot from an angle was beaten away by Harps goalkeeper Mark McGinley.

Then Niall Morahan should have done better with an attempted conversion of a Jordan Gibson cross.

Ethan Boyle rescued Harps when he hacked the ball off the goal-line when Johnny Kenny looked certain to scramble in Walter Figueira's cross-cum-shot after 22 minutes.

Kenny delivered a tame cross after being released on the right by Colm Horgan's fine pass, with Sligo enjoying superior possession but without seriously hurting the visitors.

Harps went ahead against the run of play in the 47th minute. Karl O'Sullivan floated a free-kick into a packed Rovers box and the ball somehow found its way into the net.

Good work from Dan Hawkins led to a header from Tunde Owolabi that was just over Sligo's crossbar as Harps grew in resilience.

A second booking for Mark Coyle meant Harps were down to 10 players for the six minutes of additional time as a desperate Sligo went close to equalising with late, late chances for Mark Byrne and Garry Buckley.

SLIGO RVS: McGinty; Banks, Mahon (Blaney 85), Buckley, Horgan; Bolger, Morahan (McDonnell 85); Gibson (De Vries 70), Parkes, Figueira; Kenny (Byrne 61).

FINN HARPS: McGinley; Boyle, Sadiki, Webster, Mustoe; Coyle; O'Sullivan (Rainey 59), Seymore, McNamee, Hawkins (Connolly 86); Owolabi (Boyd 83).

Referee: Adriano Reale