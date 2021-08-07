O'Sullivan gives Harps priceless three points

Visitors dig in to claim first win in the top flight since May 24
O'Sullivan gives Harps priceless three points

ON TARGET: Fin Harps' Karl O'Sullivan

Sat, 07 Aug, 2021 - 22:02
Liam Maloney, Showgrounds

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Sligo Rovers 0 Finn Harps 1.

KARL O'Sullivan's fortuitous second-half goal gave Finn Harps a priceless 1-0 win away to their north-west rivals Sligo Rovers.

For what was Harps first win in the top flight since May 24, defensive grit played a huge part against a misfiring home side, who losing streak extends to five consecutive losses in all competitions.

Both teams came into this game with points to prove - although more specifically to put points on the board.

Second from bottom Harps had lost four of their five previous Premier Division games, while Sligo were on a four-game losing streak - although just one of these four reversals was in the top flight.

Sligo, still third in the standings behind leaders Shamrock Rovers and second-placed St Patrick's Athletic, threatened to score inside the first 10 minutes.

In the pelting rain a slip by Harps defender Kosovar Sadiki let Johnny Kenny in and the teenage striker's firm shot from an angle was beaten away by Harps goalkeeper Mark McGinley.

Then Niall Morahan should have done better with an attempted conversion of a Jordan Gibson cross.

Ethan Boyle rescued Harps when he hacked the ball off the goal-line when Johnny Kenny looked certain to scramble in Walter Figueira's cross-cum-shot after 22 minutes.

Kenny delivered a tame cross after being released on the right by Colm Horgan's fine pass, with Sligo enjoying superior possession but without seriously hurting the visitors.

Harps went ahead against the run of play in the 47th minute. Karl O'Sullivan floated a free-kick into a packed Rovers box and the ball somehow found its way into the net.

Good work from Dan Hawkins led to a header from Tunde Owolabi that was just over Sligo's crossbar as Harps grew in resilience.

A second booking for Mark Coyle meant Harps were down to 10 players for the six minutes of additional time as a desperate Sligo went close to equalising with late, late chances for Mark Byrne and Garry Buckley.

SLIGO RVS: McGinty; Banks, Mahon (Blaney 85), Buckley, Horgan; Bolger, Morahan (McDonnell 85); Gibson (De Vries 70), Parkes, Figueira; Kenny (Byrne 61).

FINN HARPS: McGinley; Boyle, Sadiki, Webster, Mustoe; Coyle; O'Sullivan (Rainey 59), Seymore, McNamee, Hawkins (Connolly 86); Owolabi (Boyd 83).

Referee: Adriano Reale

More in this section

Phoenix Patterson and Andy Lyons shake hands after the game 7/8/2021 Patterson goal brings Bohs back down to earth
Manchester United v Everton - Pre-Season Friendly - Old Trafford Manchester United enjoy home comforts but Everton get a warning
Dundee United v Rangers FC - Cinch Scottish Premiership Champions Rangers suffer first SPL defeat in 17 months
Leicester City v Manchester City - FA Community Shield - Wembley Stadium

Iheanacho punishes wasteful City to win Community Shield for Leicester

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up