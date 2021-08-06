Enda Stevens and Jason Knight set to miss World Cup qualifiers

Enda Stevens has joined Jason Knight as a probable absentee for Ireland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers as the Sheffield United defender struggles to shake off a pelvic problem.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny gave an update on his squad’s wellbeing Friday night, admitting the recoveries of his first-choice duo are “slow”.

Ireland, without a point after two games in the campaign, face Portugal in Faro three weeks on Wednesday before completing the triple-header by hosting Azerbaijan and Serbia before 24,000 fans at Aviva Stadium.

Knight’s ankle was damaged by Wayne Rooney when his Derby County manager accidentally slid into him during a training match. Rooney predicting a lay-off of between eight and 12 weeks for the midfielder.

A more persistent problem has plagued Stevens. He played through the pain barrier while the Blades battled relegation last season, with Kenny revealing his unavailability for the June friendlies stemmed from an osteitis-pubis injection he was prescribed. The 31-year-old had started at left-back in seven of the first nine games under his tenure.

“It’s been slow for Enda,” Kenny told RTÉ’s Game On radio show. “He’s not quite recovered from his problem that ruled him out of the camp in June. His recovery has been very slow. He’s not involved with Sheffield United yet, not back training fully yet.”

New Sheffield United manager Slaviša Jokanović underlined the status of Stevens’s fitness by ruling him out of the side’s early matches back in the Championship: “With Enda, we need to wait some weeks more,” he stated.

The outlook seems similarly grim for Knight, the 20-year-old who has amassed eight caps in the last 10 months.

“Jason’s foot is in a boot at the moment, so it’s been slow for Jason and just unfortunate,” added Kenny.

James McClean deputised for Stevens in the summer friendlies against Andorra and Hungary but his precarious club situation leaves him uncertain of retaining the berth.

The 32-year-old hasn’t featured for Stoke City in pre-season as the fallout from his decision to report for international duty in March while nursing an injury prolongs.

Kenny also confirmed that Robbie Brady, whom he sat beside at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday during Shamrock Rovers’ game against KF Teuta, will pick his next club “pretty quickly”.

He said of the attacker, who parted ways with Burnley in May: “Robbie is a terrific player and I think he can still be a huge asset for us over the next couple of years.”

So too could Brady’s peer, Patrick McEleney, based on the purple patch he’s enjoying. His brace earned Dundalk a 2-2 draw away to Vitesse on Thursday ahead of next week’s second leg in Tallaght but his second goal, a superb dink, has gone viral. Kenny added: “I gave Patrick his debut at Derry (in 2010). He deserves everything he gets because he’s been unlucky with injuries at critical times in his career. He’s a great talent.”