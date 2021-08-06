Club legend John Caulfield is looking to frustrate Cork City again

Meanwhile, Marc Bircham’s heroics at Waterford have earned him a two-year contract extension from the club’s new owner Richard Forrest.
The former QPR and Millwall midfielder took over at the RSC in May when them anchored to the bottom of the table and reeling from a Covid-19 outbreak within the squad.
Gradually, he’s overseen a turnaround, underlined by their four-match winning run ahead of the visit of Bohemians on Saturday.
“I’m delighted to get this sorted,” he said of the deal extending till 2023.
“It’s been a really enjoyable few months since I’ve arrived here and we’re building momentum around the club."