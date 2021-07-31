Terry Cooper, former Leeds United and England defender, dies aged 77

Cooper scored the winning goal in the 1968 League Cup final against Arsenal and played a key part in Leeds’ First Division title the following season
Terry Cooper, former Leeds United and England defender, dies aged 77

Former Leeds defender Terry Cooper has died at the age of 77 (PA)

Sat, 31 Jul, 2021 - 21:40
PA

Former Leeds defender Terry Cooper has died at the age of 77.

The left-back, who won 20 caps for England, played 351 times for the club between 1964 and 1975, scoring 11 times.

One of those was the winning goal in the 1968 League Cup final against Arsenal and played a key part in the club’s First Division title the following season.

A Leeds statement on their website read: “Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of Terry Cooper at the age of 77.

“A club legend, Cooper amassed 351 appearances for the Whites, scoring 11 goals, during Leeds’ most successful era to date.

“The thoughts of everyone at Leeds United are with Terry’s family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Terry.”

Cooper made his Three Lions debut in 1970 and was the first choice left-back at the World Cup in the same year.

He later went on to manage Bristol Rovers, Bristol City, Exeter (twice), and Birmingham.

Exeter tweeted: “Exeter City is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Terry Cooper at the age of 77. Terry managed the Grecians to the Fourth Division championship in 1990. Our thoughts are with Terry’s friends and family.”

More in this section

Cork City v UCD- SSE Airtricity League First Division Cork City debuts for Aaron Bolger and Barry Coffey in draw with UCD
A view of the Aviva Stadium ahead of the game 16/10/2018 Ireland to have 25,000-capacity crowd at Aviva Stadium for World Cup qualifiers
Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League - Anfield Trent Alexander-Arnold admits it was a ‘no-brainer’ to pen new Liverpool deal
cooperplace: uk
Waterford v Dundalk - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Treaty United turn in most impressive performance yet away to Athlone Town

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up