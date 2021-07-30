Danny O’Connell helps Cobh Ramblers take a point at leaders Shelbourne

Shelbourne 2 Cobh Ramblers 2

A spirited Cobh Ramblers came from behind twice to secure a morale-boosting point on the road at Tolka Park.

Goals from Nathan and Danny O’Connell secured a point for Darren Murphy’s charges after Michael O’Connor and Dayle Rooney had given the Reds the lead twice during the first half.

The Rams, however, found themselves behind after just 10 minutes through a brilliant O’Connor strike from the edge of the box. But the visitors would level on the half-hour through Danny O’Connell who netted his second goal in as many games, tapping home from Ian Turner’s low cross.

Shels retook the lead on the stroke of half-time through Dayle Rooney but Cobh would clinch a point thanks to a superb Nathan O’Connell leveller in the 63rd minute, the ex-UCC man curling an effort to the top corner.

SHELBOURNE: Clarke; Wilson, Gilchrist, Byrne, K. O’Connor; Lunney, Poynton (McManus, 77); Farrell, Brennan (En-Neyah, 68), Rooney (E. Molloy, 68); M. O’Connor.

COBH RAMBLERS: Barron; Kavanagh, O’Riordan, Lyons, C. Murphy (Coleman, 80); D. O’Leary, Phillips (Hegarty, 86), N. O’Connell; Turner, D. O’Connell, Cooper (D. Murphy, 53).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.