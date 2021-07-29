Georgie Kelly fires double as Bohs set up Euro date with PAOK

Uefa Conference League 2nd round, 2nd leg

Bohemians 3 (Cornwall 35, Kelly 69, 73) Dudelange 0

Bohs win 4-0 on agg

As he did in the first round against Stjarnan, Georgie Kelly scored twice at the Aviva Stadium to see off Dudelange as Bohemians gleefully extended their Europa Conference League adventure to delight 8,000 fans.

Victory guarantees the Phibsborough side a minimum €850,000 in Uefa prize money as they step up another level to meet Greek side PAOK in next week’s third round.

The first leg was promptly fixed for Tuesday back at the Aviva as Shamrock Rovers are also at home in their third round tie with Albanian side KF Teuta Durrës at Tallaght Stadium next Thursday.

With both sides unchanged from the first leg at the Stade Jos Nosbaum, it was Bohemians who, as they did last week, took the game to Dudelange, Ali Coote curling a free kick over the top within three minutes.

Coote then collected skipper Keith Buckley’s quickly taken free kick and saw his deflected shot cannon away off the legs of keeper Jonathan Joubert.

Bohs maintained the bright start with Georgie Kelly glancing a header wide from Coote’s right-flank cross.

Though their domestic league is yet to start, Dudelange, twice Europa League group stage qualifiers in recent years, started slowly in Luxembourg but were expected to be better in this second leg. And the big, physical visitors played their way into the game here, Rob Cornwall having to block a drive from Dejvid Sinani who then volleyed straight at James Talbot after Bohemians failed to clear a throw-in.

Bohemians then survived a let off on 27 minutes, Kevin Van Den Kerkhof working a one-two with Sinani to drill a ball across the face of Talbot’s goal with no-one there to apply the finishing touch.

A clever corner routine by Dudelange came to nothing and Bohemians took the lead with a superb goal on 35 minutes. Coote won a free kick on the right which was beautifully arced in by left-back Anto Breslin for Cornwall to throw himself at the ball and power a stooping header to the net, with Joubert flat footed.

Dudelange pressed from the start of the second half, sub Filip Bojic forcing Cornwall into conceding a corner with an angled shot minutes in.

But Bohemians defended stoutly and struck their second goal on 68 minutes.

Again it stemmed from a set-piece. Coote floated a right-footed delivery deep to the back post.

Ciaran Kelly looped his header back across goal for Georgie Kelly to nod home from virtually under the bar.

Five minutes later Boh sealed their passage with a stunning counterattack.

Liam Burt skipped straight down the middle to play a sublime ball through for Kelly who stayed calm to side-foot past Joubert for his fourth goal in Europe this campaign.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall, C. Kelly, Breslin; Devoy, Buckley (Levingston, 74); Coote, Tierney, Burt (Ward, 83); G. Kelly (Finnerty, 87).

DUDELANGE: Joubert; Delgado (Bojic, 39), Cools, Diouf; Van Den Kerhof, Vova, Morren (Kabore, 80), Kirch; Bettaieb (Ninte Junior, 79), Sinani (Muratovic, 64), Hadji (Hassan Nader, 64).

Ref: Gergo Bogár (Hungary).