Georgie Kelly fires double as Bohs set up Euro date with PAOK

Dubliners see off Luxembourg's Dudelange to reach Europa Conference League third round
Georgie Kelly fires double as Bohs set up Euro date with PAOK

Bohemian's Georgie Kelly   celebrates scoring their side's third goal in  the Uefa Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round, Second Leg win over Dudelange at the Aviva Stadium. Picture Donall Farmer/PA 

Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 22:10
Paul Buttner

Uefa Conference League 2nd round, 2nd leg 

Bohemians 3 (Cornwall 35, Kelly 69, 73) Dudelange 0

Bohs win 4-0 on agg 

As he did in the first round against Stjarnan, Georgie Kelly scored twice at the Aviva Stadium to see off Dudelange as Bohemians gleefully extended their Europa Conference League adventure to delight 8,000 fans.

Victory guarantees the Phibsborough side a minimum €850,000 in Uefa prize money as they step up another level to meet Greek side PAOK in next week’s third round.

The first leg was promptly fixed for Tuesday back at the Aviva as Shamrock Rovers are also at home in their third round tie with Albanian side KF Teuta Durrës at Tallaght Stadium next Thursday.

With both sides unchanged from the first leg at the Stade Jos Nosbaum, it was Bohemians who, as they did last week, took the game to Dudelange, Ali Coote curling a free kick over the top within three minutes.

Coote then collected skipper Keith Buckley’s quickly taken free kick and saw his deflected shot cannon away off the legs of keeper Jonathan Joubert.

Bohs maintained the bright start with Georgie Kelly glancing a header wide from Coote’s right-flank cross.

Though their domestic league is yet to start, Dudelange, twice Europa League group stage qualifiers in recent years, started slowly in Luxembourg but were expected to be better in this second leg. And the big, physical visitors played their way into the game here, Rob Cornwall having to block a drive from Dejvid Sinani who then volleyed straight at James Talbot after Bohemians failed to clear a throw-in.

Bohemians then survived a let off on 27 minutes, Kevin Van Den Kerkhof working a one-two with Sinani to drill a ball across the face of Talbot’s goal with no-one there to apply the finishing touch.

A clever corner routine by Dudelange came to nothing and Bohemians took the lead with a superb goal on 35 minutes. Coote won a free kick on the right which was beautifully arced in by left-back Anto Breslin for Cornwall to throw himself at the ball and power a stooping header to the net, with Joubert flat footed.

Dudelange pressed from the start of the second half, sub Filip Bojic forcing Cornwall into conceding a corner with an angled shot minutes in.

But Bohemians defended stoutly and struck their second goal on 68 minutes.

Again it stemmed from a set-piece. Coote floated a right-footed delivery deep to the back post.

Ciaran Kelly looped his header back across goal for Georgie Kelly to nod home from virtually under the bar.

Five minutes later Boh sealed their passage with a stunning counterattack.

Liam Burt skipped straight down the middle to play a sublime ball through for Kelly who stayed calm to side-foot past Joubert for his fourth goal in Europe this campaign.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall, C. Kelly, Breslin; Devoy, Buckley (Levingston, 74); Coote, Tierney, Burt (Ward, 83); G. Kelly (Finnerty, 87).

DUDELANGE: Joubert; Delgado (Bojic, 39), Cools, Diouf; Van Den Kerhof, Vova, Morren (Kabore, 80), Kirch; Bettaieb (Ninte Junior, 79), Sinani (Muratovic, 64), Hadji (Hassan Nader, 64).

Ref: Gergo Bogár (Hungary).

More in this section

Hungary v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly Troy Parrott moves to MK Dons on loan
Will Patching celebrates scoring an injury time winner with Andy Boyle 29/7/2021 Will Patching fires Dundalk into next round of Europa Conference League
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Football fan denies racially abusing former England defender Rio Ferdinand
Ledavia v Dundalk - UEFA Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round Second Leg

Vinny Perth 'proud' as Will Patching fires Dundalk to Euro win in Tallinn

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up