Crystal Palace sign defender Joachim Andersen from Lyon for an undisclosed fee

The ball-playing centre-back Andersen spent last season on loan at fellow Londoners Fulham.
Crystal Palace sign defender Joachim Andersen from Lyon for an undisclosed fee

Joachim Andersen, right, impressed on loan at Fulham last season (Andrew Boyers/PA)

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 20:28
George Sessions

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of defender Joachim Andersen from Lyon for an undisclosed fee.

The Denmark international spent last season on loan with Fulham in the Premier League and will continue to ply his trade in England after he agreed a five-year deal at Selhurst Park.

Andersen is new boss Patrick Vieira’s fourth signing of the summer, following in the footsteps of Michael Olise, Remi Matthews and Marc Guehi.

He told the official club website: “I’m extremely proud to be joining Crystal Palace and to be playing in the world’s best football league.

“The management of the club and Patrick Vieira have given me very strong assurance that they know my qualities, they believe in me and want me to play an important role in the team.

“I have a very positive impression of Patrick from the conversations I have had with him and I have heard nothing but great things about the manager, the club and its plans for the future.”

The management of the club and Patrick Vieira have given me very strong assurance that they know my qualities, they believe in me and want me to play an important role in the team.

Joachim Andersen on cpfc.co.uk

With centre-backs Gary Cahill, Mamadou Sakho and Scott Dann released at the end of last season, the heart of defence was an area which needed to be bolstered and Andersen fits the bill for the style of play being implemented by Vieira.

Roy Hodgson’s successor is eager for Palace to pass out from the back, with possession-based football a key part of his tactics, and the ex-Fulham loanee gained admirers for his quality on the ball during the previous campaign.

Meanwhile, left-back Patrick Van Aanholt has completed a move to Galatasaray on a free transfer, signing a deal until the summer of 2024.

He wrote on Twitter: “Palace has been a proper home to me, you’ll forever be a part of my life. To the boys, good luck for the up and coming season. Big change, big opportunity, big rewards. Make it count.”

More in this section

Cork City sign Tipperary youngster Barry Coffey on loan from Celtic Cork City sign Tipperary youngster Barry Coffey on loan from Celtic
Aston Villa v Norwich City - Sky Bet Championship - Villa Park Norwich sporting director feels Covid-19 has created paranoia in transfer market
Raphael Varane File Photo Manchester United announce deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid
palace#premier leagueplace: uk
Everton v Sheffield Wednesday - Emirates FA Cup - Fourth Round - Goodison Park

Seamus Coleman signs new Everton contract as he aims to break trophy drought

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up