Cork City sign Tipperary youngster Barry Coffey on loan from Celtic

Cork City have signed young Celtic midfielder Barry Coffey on loan for the rest of the season.

The Nenagh man, now 20, has featured at every grade for Ireland underage and went out on loan to Cliftonville last season.

He will now link up with Colin Healy at City, saying:

“I am very excited to be here. I know Colin well from the Irish set-up and that played a big part in me wanting to come to Cork City. It’s a massive club and I know myself where this club belongs, so I want to play my part in trying to get the club back to where it should be.

“Coming here to get first team football and gain experience will help my career, and I hope I can play well and help Cork City as well while I am here. I like to get on the ball, get into attacking positions and get goals and assists, so I will give everything I can and hope I can help the team.”

Welcoming the signing, City boss Healy said: “I am very pleased to have Barry joining us for the rest of the season. He’s a player I know well from the international set-up and I believe he will add quality to our group. We have been working hard over the last few weeks to identify players that we feel can add to the lads who are already here and I think Barry fits that bill.”