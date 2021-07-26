Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan inks Everton deal

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan has joined English Super League club Everton on a one-year deal.

Toffees boss Willie Kirk has enlisted the New Jersey-born stopper to provide competition for regular No 1 Sandy MacIver, who is currently in Tokyo representing Team GB.

Brosnan, who has won four senior caps after declaring for Ireland through her grandparents from Roscommon and Kerry, lined out with West Ham United for the past two seasons.

“Everton is a great club with a lot of ambition to reach the top of the league so I’m looking forward to working with the team,” the 25-year-old told Everton’s official website.

“It’s amazing to be part of a Club that is continuing to grow and striving to be better to reach new heights.

“I’m looking forward to working and competing with Sandy to push this club to the best it can be.

“That’s the best part about the goalkeepers. You get to work with other amazing girls who have so much talent.

“I think that will be great for me. It will push me to be the best that I can be this year.”

Everton are making a major push to improve on last season’s fifth place finish – recruiting Kenza Dali, Toni Duggan, Anna Anvegård, Nathalie Björn and German international Leonie Maier to bolster their ranks.

From this upcoming season, which begins on September 5, matches in the Barclays Super League will be shown live by Sky Sports and BBC.