Winning start for Murphy as Cobh finally see off Liffey

Ramblers need extra-time to prevail against the non-league side
25 July 2021; Danny O'Connell of Cobh Ramblers in action during the FAI Cup First Round match between Liffey Wanderers and Cobh Ramblers at UCD Bowl in Belfield, Dublin. Photo by David Kiberd/Sportsfile

Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 15:51
Paul Buttner

FAI Cup: Liffey Wanderers 0 Cobh Ramblers 2 (After Extra-Time) 

Goals from the unrelated O’Connells, Nathan and Danny, put Cobh Ramblers into Tuesday’s FAI Cup second round draw, but they needed extra-time to see off non-league Liffey Wanderers at the UCD Bowl to give Darren Murphy a winning start as interim manager.

Cobh began on the front foot, Charlie Lyons registering their first chance nine minute in when flashing a header from Ian Turner's cross over the top.

Liffey soon settled and, passing the ball well, responded when Sean Noble volleyed over the top from distance after Curtis Murphy’s superb diagonal ball picked him out in space.

The Leinster Senior League side grew in confidence, forcing three corners by the half-hour as they took the game to First Division Ramblers.

But Cobh reasserted themselves as half-time approached with Liffey skipper Dylan Roche making a brave block tackle on Killian Cooper as he bore in on goal from the right.

Lee Doyle in the Liffey goal was then required to make the save of the half in time added on, diving at the feet of Tuner who’d been slipped through by Nathan O’Connell.

With more urgency about them on the resumption, Cobh maintained the initiative, worrying Doyle again with Darren Murphy not far over the top from a direct free kick while Lee Devitt fired wide from the edge of the area.

Murphy was then unfortunate to see his spectacular 35-yard drive cannon down off the underside of the crossbar as the Ramblers’ pressure mounted.

Though the 90 minutes failed to separate the sides, the deadlock was finally broken four minutes into extra-time.

Nathan O’Connell collected Ciaran Griffin’s ball on the counterattack to cut in from the left and curl a delightful shot past Doyle to the far corner of the net.

Danny O’Connell sealed Cobh’s deserved victory in the 116th minute, shooting home from close range, Pierce Phillips having provided the assist.

LIFFEY WANDERERS: L. Doyle; Deegan (Gray, 101), D. Murphy (Mooney, 106), Roche, C. Murphy; Sheehan, Montgomery, Riddick (Young, 78); Noble (Omobojor, 73), J. Doyle, Maher (O’Callaghan, 78).

COBH RAMBLERS: Barron; Kavanagh (Duggan, 78), O’Riordan, Lyons, Devitt; D. O’Leary, D. Murphy (Griffin, 64); D. O’Connell, N. O’Connell (S. O’Leary, 105), Turner (Phillips, 64); Cooper (C. Murphy, 87).

Referee: Gavin Colfer (Wicklow).

