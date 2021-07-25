St Pats sign Sam Curtis from Rovers

The centre-back became Rovers’ youngest-ever debutant last year at 14 when featuring for the First Division team against Athlone Town.
St Pats sign Sam Curtis from Rovers

Sam Curtis

Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 12:17
John Fallon

St Patrick’s Athletic have pulled off a major coup with the recruitment of wonderkid Sam Curtis from rivals Shamrock Rovers.

The centre-back became Rovers’ youngest-ever debutant last year at 14 when featuring for the First Division team against Athlone Town.

The Navan native, who has been on trial at AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen, also captained Ireland’s U15s at the age of 13. He turns 16 this December.

Curtis – who lists Roy Keane as one of his icons – trained with St Pat’s this weekend and is in line to join a flock of teens being blooded by first-team boss Stephen O’Donnell.

Sam’s older brother Ben, also an underage Ireland international, made the same move between the Dublin neighbours earlier this year.

Champions Rovers and St Pat’s are deadlocked lat the top of the table and square up at Tallaght Stadium next Friday.

Josh Keeley (18), Kian Corbally (17) and Tommy Longergan (17) were handed debuts in Friday’s FAI Cup win over Bray Wanderers, while 16-year-old Adam Murphy should join them on the list of graduates once he recovers fully from injury.

French club Stade de Reims recently swooped to capture Saints gem Glory Nzingo.

O’Donnell feels such continental transfers will become more commonplace, given Brexit rules prevent UK clubs recruiting Irish players until they reach 18.

More in this section

Queens Park Rangers v Manchester United - Pre Season Friendly - Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium Ministers eye vaccine passports for Premier League matches and large events
Fairview Rangers v Finn Harps - FAI Cup First Round FAI Cup: Shootout drama in Drogheda; Harps need extra time against non-league opponents
Marvin da Graça with Jason Knight 27/3/2021 Ankle injury rules Jason Knight out of September World Cup qualifiers
Tokyo Olympics Tennis

Andy Murray forced to withdraw from men’s singles in Tokyo due to thigh strain

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up