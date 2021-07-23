Seven-minute scoring burst sees Wexford into second round of FAI Cup

Wexford FC 3 Cabinteely 0

Three goals in a seven minute spell in the lead up to the interval set Wexford FC up for a highly impressive victory over Cabinteely in this FAI Cup opening round game played at Ferrycarrig Park.

Wexford put their disappointing league form behind them with an excellent opening 45 minutes as they totally outplayed the visitors with fast, passing football, that ultimately saw them gain a place in the next round The home side dominated the opening half but had to wait until the 37th minute for their opening goal when the excellent Jack Doherty got a ball across the face of the goal for Kyle Robinson to apply the finishing touch.

Two minutes before the break they doubled their lead. After Jack Moylan was brought down inside the area, Doherty tucked away the penalty, while just on the break a driving run and finish from Moylan saw the homeside go in 3-0 up at the interval.

Cabinteely made four changes in personnel at the break which saw them up the tempo of their game. With Wexford continuing to control matters, their best effort at pulling a goal back came when Niall Barnes who after a fine run and shot was denied by keeper James Corcoran.

WEXFORD FC: Corcoran, Dolan (Groome, 65), Crowley (Manahan, 80), Fitzgerald, Fitzsimons (Considine, 84), McEvoy, Doherty, Cleary, Kelly (Dobbin, 65), Moylan, Robinson (Farrell, 80).

CABINTEELY: Quinn, Hudson, Dalton (Reilly, 84), Waters (Barnes, ht), McDonald (Payne, ht), McWilliams (Aspil, ht), McPhillips (Labutis, ht), Campion, Byrne, Feney, Tobin.

Referee: Oliver Moran.