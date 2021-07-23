Seven-minute scoring burst sees Wexford into second round of FAI Cup

Wexford put their disappointing league form behind them with an excellent opening 45 minutes
Seven-minute scoring burst sees Wexford into second round of FAI Cup

Wexford put their disappointing league form behind them with an excellent opening 45 minutes

Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 22:14
Brendan Furlong

Wexford FC 3 Cabinteely 0

Three goals in a seven minute spell in the lead up to the interval set Wexford FC up for a highly impressive victory over Cabinteely in this FAI Cup opening round game played at Ferrycarrig Park.

Wexford put their disappointing league form behind them with an excellent opening 45 minutes as they totally outplayed the visitors with fast, passing football, that ultimately saw them gain a place in the next round The home side dominated the opening half but had to wait until the 37th minute for their opening goal when the excellent Jack Doherty got a ball across the face of the goal for Kyle Robinson to apply the finishing touch.

Two minutes before the break they doubled their lead. After Jack Moylan was brought down inside the area, Doherty tucked away the penalty, while just on the break a driving run and finish from Moylan saw the homeside go in 3-0 up at the interval.

Cabinteely made four changes in personnel at the break which saw them up the tempo of their game. With Wexford continuing to control matters, their best effort at pulling a goal back came when Niall Barnes who after a fine run and shot was denied by keeper James Corcoran.

WEXFORD FC: Corcoran, Dolan (Groome, 65), Crowley (Manahan, 80), Fitzgerald, Fitzsimons (Considine, 84), McEvoy, Doherty, Cleary, Kelly (Dobbin, 65), Moylan, Robinson (Farrell, 80).

CABINTEELY: Quinn, Hudson, Dalton (Reilly, 84), Waters (Barnes, ht), McDonald (Payne, ht), McWilliams (Aspil, ht), McPhillips (Labutis, ht), Campion, Byrne, Feney, Tobin.

Referee: Oliver Moran.

More in this section

Rory Gaffney scores the first goal 23/7/2021 Shamrock Rovers made to work to get past John Caulfield’s Galway in FAI Cup
UCD v Derry City - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Colm Whelan and Harvey O’Brien fire UCD through to round two of FAI Cup
Paddy Barrett celebrates scoring a goal 23/7/2021 Six of the best for St Patrick’s Athletic on night to forget for Bray
#league of ireland
Iceland v Republic of Ireland - Women's International Friendly

Ireland international Louise Quinn joins WSL side Birmingham City

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up