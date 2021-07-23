Darren Murphy appointed Cobh manager until end of the season

Cobh Ramblers have appointed Darren Murphy as interim manager until the end of the season.

Murphy steps up from his post in charge of the club's U19 side to take the top job for the club he played for between 2003 and 2007.

His first game in charge will be Sunday’s trip to the Belfield Bowl for our FAI Cup clash with Liffey Wanderers.

“I have really enjoyed my time so far working with the Under 19s and working within the club," Murphy said. "Football is a game that constantly throws obstacles in your way and that's why we all love it.

"This is a new challenge for me and my team and we are looking forward to it.” Club chairman Bill O’Leary added: “Darren is a young, innovative and ambitious manager who we believe will help progress the club on the field for at least the remainder of the season.

"His way of working is something we admire and is aligned to where the club is off the field. We believe the match between him, and the club is at the right time in our trajectory to help us both on and off the field.” The club made the announcement 24 hours after confirming Stuart Ashton's departure as head coach.

Ashton, who coordinated the Cork Education Training Board (ETB) football course, would have been forced by the FAI to choose between one of the jobs at the end of the season under their revised rules.

“These decisions are never easy to make and we didn't take this decision lightly,” said O’Leary about Ashton’ sacking.