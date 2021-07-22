Cobh Ramblers legend George Mellerick salutes ‘great character’ John O’Rourke

Cobh Ramblers legend George Mellerick has paid tribute to the late John O’Rourke, asserting ‘Johnno’ was the heart and soul of the club.

The former Cobh captain, manager, and chairman passed away earlier this week, with fans lining French’s Avenue as the cortege approached St Colman’s Park following his funeral on Wednesday.

Roy Keane made it his business to attend the service, completing a relationship stretching back to 1989 when, as chairman, O’Rourke recruited the young midfielder from local club Rockmount.

When the club faced financial challenges in 2004, O’Rourke was tasked with contacting the then Manchester United captain for assistence.

The initial idea of an after-dinner speech was politely declined by Keane, yet he was amenable to skippering a United side in a friendly match.

The game, moved to Turner’s Cross due to demand, was an 8,000 sell-out, generating a vital €50,000 to alleviate their cashflow crisis.

Mellerick first discovered the traits of his elder when thrust into Cobh’s Munster Senior League side alongside him in defence in 1972.

“Johnno was the centre-back and I was his sweeper,” explained George.

“I was only a young lad as and leant so much from Johnno. He was as brave as any player and a real leader of the team.

“People tend to forget when we beat League of Ireland Drogheda in 1975, it was first time for Cobh to win against a team outside of Munster.

“Off the pitch, he was the same. A great character, who was full of life.

“We had some great times and I always said that you felt better from being in the company of Johnno.”

The pair’s relationship would go on and even survived a parting of ways on a professional level in the mid-1990s when Mellerick was managing the Rams.

“We’d got promoted to the Premier Division and stayed there for a few years,” he recalled.

“As chairman, he had a job to do. It was a different relationship by then but we certainly left on good terms and our friendship lasted.

“I always had great time for Johnno and am saddened by his death.”

As a mark of respect, the U19 derby between Cork City and Cobh was moved 24 hours to last night.

Gerry McAnaney, the FAI president and Cork native for over 40 years, led the condolences on behalf of the association.

His passing will be marked at various events in due course.