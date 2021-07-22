Bohemians 'dig out' crucial Europa Conference League win in Luxembourg

F91 Dudelange 0 Bohemians 1 (Ross Tierney 11)

Bohemians are half-way towards joining their rivals Shamrock Rovers in the third round of the Europa Conference League after sealing a precious away win in Luxembourg on Thursday night.

F91 Dudelange, Europa League group stage participants for the past two seasons, will be further into their pre-season by the time they sample the lush Lansdowne Road surface for next Thursday’s second leg but Bohs will have another 8,000 fervent fans cheering them on.

Should they avoid defeat on home turn, the Gypsies will boost their earnings from the European run to €810,000 – and face top Greek side PAOK in an appetising showdown for a play-off play.

Next week’s restricted capacity sold out over a 90-minute blitz even before Keith Long’s side took to the pitch in balmy conditions in Dudelange.

Confidence high from last week’s 3-0 first round win over Stjarnan at the Aviva, Bohs showed no fear from the off and were soon rewarded with a breakthrough goal from Ross Tierney.

The Ireland U21 international was left unmarked following excellent combination play from Dawson Devoy and Ali Coote, the latter drawing 41-year-old keeper Jonathan Joubert goalkeeper from his line. The Scot managed to beat the veteran to the ball, teeing up Tierney to rattle the unguarded net.

Frustration among the favourites grew as they struggled to penetrate their guests, leading to six yellow cards dished out before the break. That continued into the second half as the Bohs resistance all got a bit too much for head coach Carlos Fangueiro, who joined his players in the book.

For all the possession the hosts enjoyed, apart from a tame penalty appeal waved away by Slovenian referee Nejc Kajtazovic, Bohs are rarely troubled. Strong blocks from Conor Levingston and Keith Buckley prevented goalkeeper James Talbot from being tested.

“It wasn’t a comfortable win but, in the conditions, the boys dig out a good result,” said Long afterwards.

“We defended really well second half which was really important. They tested our organisation as we expected.

“It’s only half-time and this was a step-up in opposition.

"They have some good players who've played in the group stages of the Europa League and they’re still well in the tie. Coming to Dublin won’t faze them because they’ll have seen us first-hand and will be better tactically.

“The pitch was poor, narrow in dimensions, and the Aviva will be better surface for both teams. This tie is nowhere near over.”

DUDELANGE: J Joubert; K van der Kerkhof, R Delgado, K Cools, J Diouf; IF Dos Santos, M Kirch, C Morren; S Hadji (M Nader 67), D Sinani, A Bettaieb (E Muratovic 66).

BOHEMIANS: J Talbot; A Lyons, C Kelly (R Feely 79), R Cornwall, A Breslin; D Devoy, K Buckley; A Coote, R Tierney (C Levingston 68), L Burt (J Finnerty 80); G Kelly.

Referee: Nejc Kajtazovic (Slovenia).