Johnny Nicholson: What's not to love about the Europa Conference League without corporate big boys?

Despite the fact that the Europa Conference League’s name makes it sound like a three-day gathering of paper towel representatives in a provincial town, it is, quietly, one of UEFA’s better, more hip, ideas and it hits the second qualifying round this week, having already played one round.

It may seem convoluted with 184 clubs - yes 184! - being entered in total, via UEFA’s impenetrable country coefficient rankings, eventually being whittled down to a 32-team group stage, with losers from the Champions League and Europa League qualifying rounds getting parachuted into the competition at various points.

At that point the groups are established and play from mid-September to mid-December with the knockout games starting in the cold darkness of mid-February.

While the bleeding of losing teams from one competition to another just doesn’t feel fair somehow, the three qualifying rounds now underway give many small clubs a chance not just to play European football but to earn much-needed cash from these glamorous clashes. I say glamorous and Inter Turku versus Puskás Akadémia might not seem so, but it is a chance to welcome a team from far away to your ground.

That is a special moment in any season and that relatively lucrative group stage is a goal really worth striving for. After that, well, who knows?

For Spurs and Roma, the two big clubs who have been shackled to the tournament like a Russian dissident to a radiator, the three million quid on offer for group stage qualification wouldn’t even pay for one of their high earners for more than a couple of months, but to smaller teams like Dundalk, Ararat Yerevan, Śląsk Wrocław or Bohemians the money the games will generate is really essential.

For most clubs, survival is the first objective of any season and this is one reason why the competition has the support of the vast majority of teams who find they have qualified.

If you’re a fan of football played between teams you’ve never heard of, this is the tournament for you. It shows how deep and wide the world of football is; the European community of football, if you will. There is much to love about the depth of the European football pyramid. It truly is the common language.

While the foghorn-voiced, cliche-spouting, coke-hoovering marketing executives might only be interested in the big brands, the true fan knows that a game between Valmiera and Sūduva (attendance 451) will bring just as much joy.

It seems likely that Daniel Levy’s traveling clown show, aka Spurs, will treat it as though it is beneath them and will just totally Spurs it up anyway. Roma are the strongest team in it but Anderlecht, Basel, Rennes, Union Berlin and Copenhagen, amongst many, will all fancy their chances of winning the inaugural trophy. But we know that small clubs — by which I mean clubs with small capacity grounds — can punch well above their weight in cup football.

Big Scottish clubs like Hibernian and Aberdeen have long been early exiters from the Europa League, but here, with the early rounds against sides like FC Santa Coloma and BK Häcken, they will feel they have a good chance of getting to the group stage and begin to hoover up some much-needed cash. It will importantly add texture and variety to the clubs' seasons.

With the Champions League becoming ever less interesting, being confined to largely the same sides year after year, dragging their cash bloated, but still cash desperate, sorry asses through another tournament that doesn’t really get going until February’s knockout stages, many have long looked to the Europa League for a more proper, more credible version of European competition, but will now enjoy the Conference League.

Where this leaves the Europa League is an interesting question. It looks stuck between two stools. The one for the clubs that are neither too big, nor too wee.

Neither the rootsy competition, nor the big brand slugfest, it may struggle to find its audience in future.

The prize money on offer is virtually the same as the Conference League too (€3m for each of 32 group stage teams, compared €3.63m in the Europa), meaning it doesn’t have superior financial status.

So is this new competition the third of three in the rankings of European importance? Even though it draws some of its teams from various dropouts and also-rans, it doesn’t feel like that.

The old Cup-Winners Cup, scrapped in 1999 after 39 years, was a popular third competition and led to some unfashionable winners like Antwerp and MTK Hungária, even West Ham United won it in 1965 and were the runners-up in 1976.

However with the same sides largely always winning the cups now — another sign of the narrowing down of competition due to grotesque financial inequality — it would not be viable to resurrect, so another format had to be developed to give teams who do well in smaller leagues and those who finish outside of the top six of bigger leagues, something to get up for in the morning to play for.

Seeing a big brand like Spurs involved is very much the bloated, swollen bubo on the plague-ridden body of corporate football casting a shadow on the slim, healthy sunlit uplands of the game.

The last thing we need is the financial inequalities of European football to ruin another competition, the way they have colonised so much of the FA Cup and the League Cup real estate.

The fact that only Spurs represent the Premier League is a relief, we don’t want cash-rich English clubs bullying their way through a tournament with superior resources, moaning about it all the while, seeing the whole thing as vaguely beneath them and preferring to put their efforts into playing for Premier League money in order to keep up the financial inequality.

While the league stage may be important in a revenue sense, if it was a two-leg knockout from the start, the jeopardy would be all the more tense throughout. It would also give the best wee teams a chance to progress deep into the competition. But even so, we should not be churlish.

It might have a terrible name, but it looks like a really good competition.