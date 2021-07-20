Ireland U21 international Ethon Varian joins Scottish Championship side Raith Rovers

Highly-rated Cork youngster Ethon Varian has joined Scottish Championship side Raith Rovers on loan.

Republic of Ireland U21 international Varian, 18, joins from Stoke City where he has spent the last four seasons.

The striker has made his Rovers debut last weekend, in a Testimonial match against Hibs.

ETHON VARIAN | Raith Rovers have made another acquisition and secured the signature of 18 year old striker Ethon Varian on loan from @stokecity



"The lads have been good, the gaffer has helped me settle in very quick, so it's been very good all round," he of his first few training sessions with the Scottish club.

"It was a good test for me (playing Hibs), first game back from injury, it was good to get 45 minutes into the tank so hopefully push on from that game."