Vinny Perth rubbishes Northern Ireland rumours: 'I have no intention of walking away from Dundalk'

Vinny Perth has reaffirmed his commitment to Dundalk amid him being linked with the Northern Ireland U21 managerial vacancy.

Perth is seven games into his second stint at the club, part of a short-term deal designed by Florida-based Chairman Bill Hulsizer to control a crisis enveloping the club.

Saturday’s win over Finn Harps lifted them into sixth place – modest for a club with the highest budget – and there’s Thursday’s Europa Conference League second-round tie against Levadia Tallinn looming but speculation continues to plague the Lilywhites.

Despite that backdrop, Perth revealed he has already held discussions about extending his stay, unless, as he jested, an offer to work in Serie A materialises.

If the 44-year-old was on the Irish Football Association’s shortlist, as has been reported, he’s emphatically removed himself from it.

“I’m in this job for four weeks; before that I had applied for a lot of jobs and been offered some jobs,” Perth explained today.

“Over those four weeks, the commitment these players have shown to me and to the team means I have no intention of walking away. I’m here to fight for them between now and the end of the season.

“People questioned whether I was the right man to come back into the Dundalk dressing room and I haven’t answered that – the players have.

“There’s no way, bar Jose Mourinho offering me the assistant’s role at Roma, that I am going anywhere.

“Hopefully if the team keeps doing what it’s doing, the club has a bright future with myself and some of those players in the background.

“I’ve steadied the ship a little bit but haven’t turned it around yet and we’ve started to have internal discussions about the next step. It’s early days.”

Asked specifically if was interested in the Northern Ireland job, he said: “I did, like any other job, but it’s gone now because I’m in a different situation.”