Jamie McGrath is a wanted man but St Mirren boss will not entertain late bids

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has told Jamie McGrath’s suitors to hurry up with serious offers or risk being too late to take the Irish midfielder.

Saints have rejected several offers this summer for the 24-year-old, who hit 17 goals last season.

“There haven’t been any fresh bids over the weekend but it’s still early days,” Goodwin said. “Things are only really hotting up down in England now and you will probably see a bit more business this week and into the following week.

“But we are in a comfortable position with Jamie. The dialogue is there between me and him, we are very transparent in terms of what is happening. Jamie is not kicking my door down forcing us to accept any kind of offer and he’s moving from one agency to another, so all that takes time.

“But one thing I will say to anybody out there who is showing an interest – if we start going into the latter stages of the window, if we start going into the last week and there’s only a few days remaining, then there’s no point coming with a bid at that point because it won’t leave me enough time to replace him.

“If there are teams out there who are serious about the wee man, then put a serious bid on the table and then we will see what we can get done.”