Jamie McGrath is a wanted man but St Mirren boss will not entertain late bids

The Saints have rejected several offers this summer for the 24-year-old, who hit 17 goals last season
Jamie McGrath is a wanted man but St Mirren boss will not entertain late bids

St Mirren's Jamie McGrath. Photo: Jeff Holmes/PA

Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 19:11
Gavin McCafferty

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has told Jamie McGrath’s suitors to hurry up with serious offers or risk being too late to take the Irish midfielder.

Saints have rejected several offers this summer for the 24-year-old, who hit 17 goals last season.

“There haven’t been any fresh bids over the weekend but it’s still early days,” Goodwin said. “Things are only really hotting up down in England now and you will probably see a bit more business this week and into the following week.

“But we are in a comfortable position with Jamie. The dialogue is there between me and him, we are very transparent in terms of what is happening. Jamie is not kicking my door down forcing us to accept any kind of offer and he’s moving from one agency to another, so all that takes time.

“But one thing I will say to anybody out there who is showing an interest – if we start going into the latter stages of the window, if we start going into the last week and there’s only a few days remaining, then there’s no point coming with a bid at that point because it won’t leave me enough time to replace him.

“If there are teams out there who are serious about the wee man, then put a serious bid on the table and then we will see what we can get done.” 

More in this section

John O’Rourke, former Cobh Ramblers captain and chairman, dies John O’Rourke, former Cobh Ramblers captain and chairman, dies
Roberto Lopes with Sean Kavanagh after the game 16/7/2021 Shamrock Rovers primed for Albanian or Andorran test
Mrs Brown's Boys FAI Heart Care Programme Press Conference Noel Mooney lands top role with Wales FA
Hibernian v Arsenal - Pre Season Friendly - Easter Road

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta strengths squad with signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up