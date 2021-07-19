Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta strengths squad with signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga

Arsenal have announced the signing of Belgium Under-21 international Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht.

The 21-year-old midfielder has signed a long-term contract at the Emirates having cost Arsenal a reported fee of around £15million.

Lokonga was handed his debut for Anderlecht in 2017 and made 78 appearances for the Belgian side.

He received his first senior international call-up earlier this year when he was an unused substitute against Greece.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta told the club website: “Albert is a very intelligent player who has shown great maturity in his performances during his development.

“He has been coached well by Vincent Kompany and his team at Anderlecht. I know Vincent very well and he talks so highly about Albert and the positive impact he had to Anderlecht in recent seasons.

“We’re confident Albert’s ready for the next stage in his development and we’re looking forward to welcoming a new member to our squad with his quality and presence.”

Arsenal say Lokonga will join up with his new team-mates in the coming days after he has completed the current isolation regulations for international arrivals.

The Gunners fly out to Florida for their two-week pre-season training camp on Wednesday.