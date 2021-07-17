German Olympic team halt Honduras friendly after alleged racist abuse

German Olympic team halt Honduras friendly after alleged racist abuse
Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 14:06
James Whelan

Germany's Olympic men's football team walked off the pitch with five minutes remaining of their friendly against Honduras after one of their players was allegedly racially abused.

The German Football Association said on its website that Saturday morning's game in Wakayama was abandoned with the score at 1-1 after Hertha Berlin defender Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused, with all of Stefan Kuntz's side leaving the field following the incident.

"When one of our players is racially abused, playing on is not an option," said Kuntz, as reported by www.dfb.de.

The Honduras national team said on their Twitter account that the incident was the result of a "misunderstanding".

The match, which was due to comprise of three thirds of 30 minutes each, saw Honduras take a 21st-minute lead through Douglas Martinez before Felix Uduokhai equalised for Germany in the 84th minute, just before the team left the pitch.

The match was a warm-up for Germany's Olympic campaign which starts on Thursday against Brazil, while the other teams in Group D are Saudi Arabia and the Ivory Coast.

Honduras are in Group B at the Games, alongside New Zealand, South Korea and Romania, who they play in their opening game on Thursday.

More in this section

Bohemians v Stjarnan - UEFA Europa Conference League First Qualifying Round Second Leg Long hoping Devoy sees out the season at Bohs 
Hungary v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly Stephen Kenny's contract goes beyond World Cup qualifiers, FAI confirm
Treaty United v UCD - SSE Airtricity League First Division Jack Lynch’s delightful double keeps Treaty in promotion picture
German Olympic team halt Honduras friendly after alleged racist abuse

AC Milan confirm capture of Olivier Giroud

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up