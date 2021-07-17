AC Milan confirm capture of Olivier Giroud

The French international spent three and half years at Chelsea winning the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League, making 119 appearances and scoring 39 goals.
AC Milan confirm capture of Olivier Giroud

France's Olivier Giroud has inked a new deal with AC Milan. 

Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 12:44
James Whelan

French striker Olivier Giroud has joined AC Milan on a permanent transfer from Chelsea.

The World Cup-winner teased the Milan switch on Friday by revealing he would be embarking on "a new journey with a light and happy heart".

And Giroud's arrival was confirmed by the Italian club on Saturday.

A statement on their official website read: "AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Olivier Jonathan Giroud on a permanent transfer from Chelsea FC. The French striker will be wearing the number nine jersey."

The 34-year-old spent three-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge following a deadline-day transfer from Arsenal in January 2018.

His stay in west London saw him win the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League, making 119 appearances and scoring 39 goals.

"To all the Blues, to my team-mates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments," Giroud posted on twitter.

"I'm starting a new journey with a light and happy heart.

"Our victories in the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League have been magnificent."

He moved to Chelsea after five-and-a-half years at Arsenal, where he scored 105 goals in 253 games, winning three FA Cups.

More in this section

Hungary v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly Stephen Kenny's contract goes beyond World Cup qualifiers, FAI confirm
Treaty United v UCD - SSE Airtricity League First Division Jack Lynch’s delightful double keeps Treaty in promotion picture
Colin Healy 11/6/2021 Depleted Cork City drop more points in Wexford stalemate
Bohemians v Stjarnan - UEFA Europa Conference League First Qualifying Round Second Leg

Long hoping Devoy sees out the season at Bohs 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up