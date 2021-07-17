Long hoping Devoy sees out the season at Bohs 

Keith Long insists Dawson Devoy would benefit from remaining with Bohemians rather than leaping into an English club’s development squad.

The midfielder belied his tender age of 19 by shining before 6,000 fans at the Aviva Stadium in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Stjarnan.

Wrapping up a 4-1 aggregate Europa Conference League victory, it set up a visit to Luxembourg outfit F91 Dudelange in next Thursday’s first leg of the second round.

Whereas Long has suffered in recent seasons with UK clubs hawking his talent, he expects Devoy to resist any overtures, until the end of the year at least.

Barring a lucrative bid, it seems the club – €540,000 better off so far from this European run – will hold firm too.

“I hope Dawson stays and we can plan with him in the team but 99.9 percent of clubs in the world are sellers,” said Long.

“I don’t think Dawson is in a rush necessarily to go anywhere. Certainly, you don’t want to be going into an U23 set-up across in the UK.

“He’s playing men’s football at a good level, now getting European experience and is developing nicely.

“Dawson is a level-headed young lad. You can never say never but we hope that he’ll stay at the club at least until the end of the season.”

Long-term contracts have yet to become a staple, leaving clubs exposed to losing their finest talent for nothing.

Bohs would be entitled to compensation, rather than a fee, and a chunk of that income would go to Devoy’s schoolboy clubs.

Harsh lessons from past splurges have conditioned Bohs into spending whatever money comes their way wisely.

“The club has made sustainable progress at a sustainable rate over the last number of years,” added Long, appointed as boss in 2014.

“Progressing a round in Europe means that we’re making steps in the right direction, a reinforcement of what the club does.

“We're well run financially and operationally but the volunteers love this club and would do anything for it. Thursday was a brilliant night for all those.”

Also into the second round of the competition are Dundalk, who will host Levadia Tallaght in their first leg on Thursday. Demand for tickets in the restricted era will likely see that fixture switched from Oriel Park to the larger Tallaght Stadium.

Shamrock Rovers don’t enter the competition until the third round, on account of them dropping out of the Champions League this week. They will discover their opponents in Monday’s draw, along with prospective opposition for Bohemians and Dundalk should they hurdle another round.