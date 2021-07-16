Depleted Cork City drop more points in Wexford stalemate

Wexford FC 0 Cork City 0

This was another two points dropped by Cork City as they had to put up a staunch defensive resistance through the second period to take a point from this game with bottom of the table Wexford FC at Ferrycarrig Park.

Cork City will feel somewhat justified in taking a point having been reduced to 10 men just before the break when Alec Byrne had a second yellow card followed by a red for a high challenge.

City dominated the opening half and, with their early attacks, did their best to get on the scoresheet.

They forced five corners inside the opening 10 minutes but they were unable to translate this period of superiority into goals.

While they were getting the outfield performance they were showing a real lack of creativity in front of goal with their best attempts being shots from the edge of the area with both Cian Murphy and Dylan McGlade testing home keeper Jimmy Corcoran.

Wexford had to wait until the 21 minute for their first really positive attack that saw Jack Doherty test keeper Mark McNulty with a low shot from just inside the area.

No doubt it was Dylan McGlade who was making most happen for the City with Cian Murphy just short of getting onto a couple of crosses across the face of the goal, while at the opposite end it was Jack Doherty who carried the real threat, with the sides going in 0-0 at the break.

In the opening minutes of the second half Wexford laid siege to the Cork goal, with McNulty having to deal with a couple of dangerous crosses.

Cork were content to sit back and soak the pressure with Gearóid Morrissey and Ronan Hurley outstanding at the back.

For most of this period it was Wexford pressing forward, and as the game moved towards the closing stages, it was Doherty who broke down the left, getting over a great cross across the face of the goal but there was no one to apply the finishing touch, when a goal would almost certainly have decided the destination of the points.

But the chance having fallen to Wexford saw them unable to create a further opportunity, while Cork were content just to move the ball long and quickly out of defence as they played out the closing minutes.

But it was no surprise when the game petered out into a goalless draw leaving both sides still struggling at the foot of the table.

WEXFORD FC: Jimmy Corcoran, Paul Cleary, James Carroll, Conor Crowley, Karl Manahan, Karl Fitzsimons, Jack Doherty, Paul Fox, Kevin McEvoy, Jack Moylan, Kyle Robinson.

Subs: Daniel Dobbin for Carroll; Anto Dolan for Manahan (both 66), Evan Farrell for Fitzsions; Harry Groome for Crowley (both 82).

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty, Ronan Hurley, Gearóid Morrissey, Dylan McGlade, Cian Coleman, Beineon O’Brien-Whitemarsh, Steven Beattie, Alec BWrne, Daragh Crowley,Cian Murphy, Jonas Hakkinen.

Subs: Gordon Walker for O’Brien-Whitemarsh (76), Josh Honohan for McGlade (85), Dake Holland for Murphy (89).

Referee: Mark Moynihan.