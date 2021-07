Treaty United 2 UCD 1

Jack Lynch’s delightful double was enough for Treaty United to continue their fine form and breathe further life into their promotion bid.

Now firmly in the play-off picture, Treaty’s ability to grind out results is a testament to manager Tommy Barrett.

United have shown strong form at the Markets Field this season and this trend continued in the July heat against a UCD side who now trail them by four points in the ever-changing promotion play-off race.

The Students looked off the pace and despite levelling early in the second half, never looked like picking up a fifth away victory of the season.

The warm temperatures played their part in a fragmented contest.

Treaty once again made changes which allowed Jack Lynch to play closer to Kieran Hanlon. Both goals came as a result of Lynch making clever runs into the penalty area.

Treaty were their usual compact side and played on the counter, with Hanlon linking well with Willie Armshaw. UCD’s 3-5-2 formation did not cause Treaty significant issues during this clash.

The lead goal arrived on 28 minutes. Marc Ludden has been impressive since switching from Galway in the off- season.

The left-back lofted a through ball from just inside the UCD half and found the onrushing Lynch. It was headed home expertly by Lynch, with his effort appearing to deceive Lorcan Healy, who was marginally out of position.

Dundalk manager Vinny Perth was in attendance ahead of Dundalk’s FAI Cup clash with the Limerick side next weekend.

Callum McNamara was clumsy in his attempts to see the ball over the end-line and fouled Liam Kerrigan.

Colm Whelan sent Ryan the wrong way with a confident penalty.

UCD’s parity was short lived and captain Lynch was once again the goal source. He volleyed home from close range following a pinpoint right-wing cross from Matt Keane.

Andy Meyler’s side enjoyed the bulk of the possession late on, but despite a triple substitution entering the quarter hour, they were unable to trouble Ryan and his mean defence.

On 81 minutes, Clyde O’Connell thumped the right-hand post from distance, which would have sealed the victory.

Kerrigan mis-controlled when through on goal, epitomising the poor display by UCD.

TREATY UNITED: Ryan; Fleming, Walsh, O’Donnell, Ludden; Keane, McNamara (McCarthy 63), Collins (O’Connell 63), Lynch (McSweeney 68), Armshaw (Christopher 45+1); Hanlon (McKevitt 69).

UCD: Healy; Keaney, Todd, Osam; O’Brien (Lennon 61), Doyle, Brennan (Verdon 59), Kerrigan, Dignam (Behan 77); Keane (Caffrey 77), Whelan (Kinsella Bishop 76).

Referee: Alan Patchell.