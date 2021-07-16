Chris Forrester scores again as Saints march up the League of Ireland table

Fellow midfielder Robbie Benson added the other goal as some 750 social distanced home fans were present to witness a fifth victory in seven games
Chris Forrester scores again as Saints march up the League of Ireland table

St. Patrick's Athletic's Chris Forrester applauds the fans after the game. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 22:00
Paul Buttner

St Patrick’s Athletic 2 Drogheda United 0

Chris Forrester scored for the second week running as St Patrick’s Athletic moved back second in the Premier Division table.

Fellow midfielder Robbie Benson added the other goal as some 750 social distanced home fans were present to witness a fifth victory in seven games as Stephen O’Donnell’s Inchicore side maintained their title push.

With just one win from their last six games Drogheda drop to fifth.

The visitors fleetingly troubled St Pat’s in the early exchanges with former Saint Darragh Markey doing well to pull the ball back for Mark Doyle who blazed over the top.

But it was the home side who should have really been in front on seven minutes, Darragh Burns heading wastefully over the crossbar from a Sam Bone cross.

The 25 degree heat took its toll as the sapping early pace of the game soon dropped with a welcome water break called.

The home side’s fifth corner of the game on 35 minutes should then have seen them ahead. Lee Desmond contrived to slice wide after Paddy Barrett’s header wasn't properly cleared.

Burns then shot off target deep in stoppage time as St Pat’s remained on the front foot.

Continuing their dominance into the second half, 18-year-old Burns was central to St Pat’s finally breaking the deadlock on 61 minutes.

Jay McClelland’s superb diagonal ball picked out the run of Burns in behind. A sublime touch controlled the ball instantly before he rolled it across the goal to give Forrester a simple tap in.

Benson provided the gloss with a well-taken second goal on 80 minutes.

Striker Mattie Smith broke on the left to cut in and get a shot away which Davis Odumosu could only parry to Benson who turned sweetly onto his left foot to drive the ball to the net.

ST PATRICK'S ATHLETIC: Jaros; Bone, Barrett, Desmond, McClelland; Forrester, Lewis; Burns (Bermingham, 83), Benson, King (McCormack, 76); Smith.

DROGHEDA UTD: Odumosu; Brown, O’Reilly, Massey, Kane; Heeney (Hyland, 63), Deegan, Philips (Corcoran, 81); Markey, Doyle (Murray, 63); Lyons (Adeyemo, 27).

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).

More in this section

FC Porto v Braga - UEFA Europa League Final Aviva Stadium to host 2024 Europa League final
Richie Towell scores a goal 16/7/2021 Shamrock Rovers made to sweat as they score comeback win over Derry
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Nuno Espirito Santo happy to be reunited with Matt Doherty
#league of ireland
Hungary v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly

Stephen Kenny's contract goes beyond World Cup qualifiers, FAI confirm

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up